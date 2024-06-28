Joe Biden shares video saying Donald Trump is ‘unfit’ for office, Trump supporters say ‘you can’t even speak coherently’

Joe Biden posted a video on X ahead of the presidential debate, calling Donald Trump “unfit” for office. The video shows Trump’s former vice president Mike Pence saying he “cannot in good conscience” endorse Trump. It also shows former White House aide and current CNN contributor Alyssa Farah Griffin calling Trump “unfit to be president.” Joe Biden shares video saying Donald Trump is ‘unfit’ for office(AP)

The video also features Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton, who says other leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un are “fully prepared to take advantage” of the former president.

“If the people who know Donald Trump best can’t trust him, neither can the American people,” Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler said. “We can stop him, and we will by reelecting Joe Biden.”

The post is captioned, “Take it from the people who know Donald Trump best—he is unfit to be president.”

‘Trying to deflect from his own failures by focusing on Trump’

Many Trump supporters took to the comment section of the video to blast Biden, claiming he is the one who is unfit for office. The 81-year-old president has come under scrutiny time and again for his embarrassing gaffes, mumblings and forgetfulness on stage.

“Interesting that Biden is trying to deflect from his own failures by focusing on Trump,” one user commented. “Dude you fall off stages, bikes and can’t even speak coherently,” one user said, while another wrote, “Your just grasping at straws now. How does it feel to be 10 points down in the polls”.

“Wait did you call someone else unfit?” one user joked. Another said, “Sir, many wars were initiated and are still ongoing during your time. However, when Trump was President during his first term, no new wars started. He will likely continue his stance against war and could be back in the White House next year.” “A broken system telling us whos right and whos wrong. can you believe the hypocrisy?” one user commented.