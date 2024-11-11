Menu Explore
Joe Biden sparks concern after struggling to walk on beach with wife Jill

ByArya Vaishnavi
Nov 11, 2024 03:57 PM IST

The president and the first lady's weekend outing came nearly a week after Vice President Kamala Harris lost her presidential bid to Trump last Tuesday.

Joe Biden had a hard time walking through the sand near his Delaware beach house alongside his wife, Jill, on Sunday. As the 81-year-old commander-in-chief stumbled multiple times, the first lady gently assisted him, preventing him from toppling over. Video clips from the outing have since been making rounds on the internet, with netizens worrying about the president.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk on the beach at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on November 10, 2024. (Photo by Ting Shen / AFP)(AFP)
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk on the beach at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on November 10, 2024. (Photo by Ting Shen / AFP)(AFP)

Joe Biden struggles while walking on beach with wife Jill

In the now-viral video, Biden can be seen trying his best not to fall over while enjoying an outing on Rehoboth Beach. At one point, Jill grabbed on his arm to hold him steady. As the duo walked on, people off-camera can be heard questioning Biden about his plans for Wednesday's post-election meeting with Donald Trump at the White House.

The president and the first lady's weekend outing came nearly a week after Vice President Kamala Harris lost her presidential bid to Trump last Tuesday. Biden's close tumble left netizens worried about him over social media. “I am starting to feel sorry for the guy,” wrote on user on X, formerly Twitter. “Somebody bubble wrap him until Trump swears in,” one more quipped.

A third user called out others for laughing as Biden continues to struggle with his age. “I imagine that, if we are lucky enough to age, we would do so as gracefully and with as much dignity as possible. We wouldn’t want others to share our decline as if it were newsworthy. This is the president of a country… respect is important, but so is compassion. Above all, he is human. So are we. I pray that he is okay,” they wrote.

