Joe Biden's approval ratings hit record lows of 58% in new poll as he eyes second-term

President Biden is facing his worst approval ratings ever as he seeks a second term in office at the age of 80, a new poll shows. President Joe Biden talks to reporters aboard Air Force One during a refueling stop in at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, as he travels back from Israel to Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

A CNBC survey released Wednesday revealed that 58% of Americans disapprove of how Biden is running the country. He got especially low scores for his economy – 32% approve – and foreign policy – 31% approve.

His own party is also losing faith in him.

Only 66% of Democrats support his foreign policy, and 74% approve of his economic policies. These numbers are much lower than his overall approval rating of 81% among Democrats.

“These are distressing numbers for a president facing reelection,” Republican pollster Micah Roberts told CNBC.

“You don’t get sub-40 approval ratings without losing large chunks of your base. And that’s what’s happening here.”

Democratic pollster Jay Campbell told the outlet that Biden’s ratings among young voters, blacks and Latinos are “very troubling.”

“It’s starting to show through in their decreasing regard for the president,” Campbell said.

“You start to think that maybe they’ve run out of patience.”

The poll also found that the President would lose to former President Donald Trump by 4 points if they ran against each other.

Trump would get 46% of the votes, while Biden would get 42%.

The poll was conducted after Israel declared war on Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7. It showed that most Americans – 74% – think that the US government should provide military aid to Israel.

However, only 39% said that US policy should favor Israel, while 6% said it should favor the Palestinians and 36% said it should be neutral.

Another poll by Quinnipiac released Tuesday showed similar results. Only 42% of registered voters agree with Biden’s response to the Hamas attack on Israel. According to the poll, an equal percentage supports US policy toward Israel.

Quinnipiac's findings also indicated that 56% of registered voters disapprove of Biden's performance.

During his visit to Israel on Wednesday, President Biden revealed a $100 million humanitarian aid package for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, alongside a commitment to request an "unprecedented" military aid package for Israel from Congress.

