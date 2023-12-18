Joe Biden's daughter Ashley gets caught in tax row, owes thousands in debt: Report

As per a recent tax lien docket obtained by Fox News Digital, Ashley Biden, Joe Biden's daughter owes $5,000 in income taxes since the beginning of 2015. Ashley Biden, Joe Biden's daughter owes $5,000 in income taxes since the beginning of 2015.

Liens are legal claims imposed by the government on a property or assets to secure unpaid taxes after repeated attempts to collect.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue in Philadelphia County notified Ashley on December 1, 2023 that the “amount of such unpaid tax, interest, additions or penalties is a lien in favor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania upon the taxpayer’s property – real, personal, or both – as the case may be.”

The period start date listed on the lien begins Jan. 1, 2015 – when Joe Biden was vice president in the Obama administration – and ends Jan. 1, 2021, days before he was sworn in as president.

Garrett Ziegler, founder of the nonprofit Marco Polo and former President Trump aide, had this to say: “The scale is not anything like Hunter, but… Joe is constantly talking about how wealthy and connected people do not pay their fair share and can’t afford to pay more, and it just so happens that both of his living children did not pay their taxes.”

“This is just another example of the Bidens being careless,” he said.

“Like, you’d think that they would show a little bit more prudence when you’re the first when you’re the American first family to make sure you don’t have any tax liens on you, especially going into an election year.”

Garrett stated his team found Ashley's lien while conducting a routine search in the Philadelphia County courthouse system.

Ashley is the youngest of Joe Biden's children and his only with the First Lady, Jill Biden.

While she has primarily focused her career on social work activism and philanthropy have also gained her interest through the years.

As per her Liknedin, she works for the Delaware Center for Justice, focusing on criminal justice reform,