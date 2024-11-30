Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Joe Biden's picture with anti-Israel book leaves author Khalidi and netizens in shock: ‘He has no idea what…’

ByShweta Kukreti
Nov 30, 2024 06:05 PM IST

Joe Biden was pictured holding a copy of a book on Friday that characterised Israel as a colonial nation in the context of Palestinian resistance.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden, who has consistently backed the Jewish state, grabbed a copy of a book on Friday that characterised Israel as a colonial nation in the context of Palestinian resistance.

President Biden can be seen hoding the book "The Hundred Years' War on Palestine" by Rashid Khalidi as he walks out of Nantucket Bookworks in Nantucket, Mass. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
President Biden can be seen hoding the book "The Hundred Years' War on Palestine" by Rashid Khalidi as he walks out of Nantucket Bookworks in Nantucket, Mass. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden was captured leaving Nantucket Bookworks and carrying a copy of “The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017” written by Rashid Khalidi, an emeritus professor at Columbia University, according to the New York Post.

Speaking to the Post, Khalidi said that Biden was holding his book, “I do not speak to the Post (or the Times, for that matter), so this is not for publication, but my reaction is that this is four years too late.”

The Biden administration has continuously backed Israel's operations in the Middle East military. Israel has frequently received military aid, weapons, and other forms of support from the United States.

Did Biden purchase the book?

However, it's still unclear if Biden purchased the book or whether it was presented to him during his visit to the shop.

The creation of Israel is explained in “The Hundred Years' War on Palestine” as a “settler-colonial conquest,” which was met with Palestinian resistance. Khalidi, who is well-known for his scathing criticism of US foreign policy toward Israel, attacked Biden's successor, President-elect Donald Trump, in the 2020 book, calling his government a “mouthpiece for Israel.” He also referred to the government of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu as “the most extreme government” in the history of the nation.

Both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian activists have slammed Biden's administration, and he has long identified as a Zionist. “You don't have to be a Jew to be a Zionist. I am a Zionist,” he declared during his meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog last year.

Also Read: Joe Biden says working with FBI on bomb threats to lawmakers, Donald Trump cabinet picks

Netizens react to Biden grabbing anti-Israel book

Several social media users were quick to react to the picture showing Biden grabbing the anti-Israel book, with one writing on X, “He has no idea what he's holding.”

“Where is ‘Palestine’?” another asked.

“Who is he kidding? Biden doesn't have the mental power to read a comic book let alone serious non fiction,” a third user chimed in.

However, a fourth user stressed, “I wish all our presidents will read this book and stop supporting Israel,” while the fifth one called the whole Biden episode “staged”.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On