Joe Biden to take the offensive in today's state of the union address: Here's what to expect

United States President Joe Biden is expected to deliver his third State of the Union address at 9pm ET tonight. It is expected to be a pivotal moment not only to underscore his mental capability to run for second term, but also to set the tone for his re-election bid. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks before a meeting of his Competition Council, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 5, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo(REUTERS)

United State's oldest president is scheduled to speak tonight at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. It will be delivered to a joint session of Congress, with both the Senate and the House of Representatives in attendance. Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Mike Johnson will be seated behind Biden, and the president's cabinet and Supreme Court justices may also be present.

As is customary, the opposing political party delivers a rebuttal to the president's State of the Union. This year, Senator Katie Britt of Alabama will provide the Republican rebuttal, outlining the party's vision for the nation's future.

State of the Union tonight: What to expect

Biden's Expected Defence

This year's address gains heightened significance as it marks Biden's first address since announcing his candidacy for a second term. It also comes amidst mounting criticism and concern about his mental capability to run the country. It's expected that he will try to quell voter concerns about his job performance and make an election pitch against Donald Trump.

Biden is likely to address key issues that have defined his presidency, including the future of US democracy, support for foreign allies like Ukraine and Israel, and challenges such as migration at the US-Mexico border. Moreover, he is expected to emphasize efforts to bridge political partisanship in Washington, DC.

Biden's Expected Offensive

Biden is expected to go all out against his political rival, Donald Trump and counter him on all the claims from immigration to economy. He will position himself as defender of American democracy against perceived threats from Trump and his supporters.

Biden will claim credit for his administration's accomplishments, particularly in addressing the state of the economy, which has shown improvement since the start of his term. Reproductive rights, an issue resonating with Democratic voters, may also feature prominently in his speech.

Biden's Expected Proposals

According to a Bloomberg report Joe Biden is expected to propose an increase in the minimum tax rates paid by major US and multinational corporations to 21%. He may also pitch to eliminate breaks for companies with high-paid executives in his election-year State of the Union address. The report claims, the proposal will impact corporations valued at $1 billion or more, raising their minimum tax rate from the 15% level implemented earlier in his term.

US president Joe Biden is likely to urge Republican lawmakers to pass a bipartisan immigration bill, a that was previously blocked by Trump’s allies in Congress. He may push Congress to pass supplemental funding for Ukraine and Israel, two top US allies.

What is State of the Union

The State of the Union is an annual speech that fulfills a constitutional requirement for the president to provide Congress with information on the state of the nation. It serves as a substantial platform for Biden to address the American people, Congress, and the broader global community.

The State of the Union is a historical tradition that traces back to George Washington's inaugural address in 1790. Over the years, it has evolved in format and nomenclature, becoming the official

The 2024 State of the Union is anticipated to be a critical moment for Biden, given the upcoming presidential election where he is expected to face his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump. Recent polls indicate a tight race, underscoring the importance of Biden's address in making a persuasive case for a second term.