John Schneider axed by Fox after post calling for Joe Biden to be 'publicly hung'

Fox scrapped the planned media appearances of John Schneider, the runner-up of The Masked Singer, after he posted a controversial message on X (formerly Twitter) about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, according to The Hollywood Reporter. John Schneider since deleted that 'Biden' tweet(Facebook/John Schneider)

‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ actor and singer had deleted his post, but not before it was screenshot by the West Coast editor of Vulture. In his post, Schneider had replied to a tweet by Biden about former President Donald Trump, saying, “Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be public hung [sic). Your son too. Your response is…? Sincerely, John Schneider.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

This came after Schneider had a heartfelt farewell from ‘The Masked Singer,’ where he was revealed as Donut and received accolades from the judges for his performance in the season 10 finale on Wednesday.

ALSO READ| John Schneider denies he called for Joe Biden to be ‘publicly hung’: ‘Neither said nor implied any such thing’

‘I’m also a very emotional guy’

Schneider, who was a teen idol in the 1980s, became emotional as he shared that he had lost his wife, Alicia, to cancer a year ago. He told People magazine in one of his few post-show interviews, “Really, doing The Masked Singer empowered me. … I’m a pretty strong guy, but I’m also a very emotional guy. Being out there on that stage dressed like a donut, singing some of the greatest songs ever written and having people respond to the songs and the performance with no notion that it was me, really, really helped John Schneider.”

Schneider is best known for playing Bo Duke on the original Dukes of Hazzard series from 1979-85, which featured the Confederate flag on the car used in the show. The car was also called Robert E Lee, after the Confederate leader who owned slaves that he got from his mother.

The county singer has also appeared in Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots, Smallville, Felicity, the film Smokey and the Bandit and Dancing With The Stars.