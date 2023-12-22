John Schneider denies he called for Joe Biden to be ‘publicly hung’: ‘Neither said nor implied any such thing’

John Schneider has broken his silence after saying president Joe Biden and his son should be “publicly hung”. He has now denied calling for the president’s public execution. John Schneider has broken his silence after saying president Joe Biden and his son should be “publicly hung (johnschneider/Instagram, AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Schneider’s post, shared on X, has now been deleted. “Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung,” Schneider, 63, wrote on X. “Your son too. Your response is..? Sincerely, John Schneider.” Schneider possibly referred to Hunter Biden as the “son.”

The Dukes of Hazzard star wrote the post in response to Biden’s message, “Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America’s standing in the world. But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything.”

‘I neither said nor implied any such thing’

Schneider defended his words after being contacted by New York Post. “Seriously, folks? This is my final comment on this. I neither said nor implied any such thing. Despite headlines claiming otherwise, in my post, I absolutely did not call for an act of violence or threaten a U.S. president as many other celebrities have done in the past. I suggest you re-read my actual post and pay attention to the words before believing this nonsense,” he said.

“It’s my position, which I am entitled to have, that some of our nations leaders in Washington have lost their way, and corruption runs rampant, both on our nation’s borders and abroad. Transparency and accountability must happen in order for our constitutional republic to survive. There is no threat implied or otherwise in that statement,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Secret Service said in a statement, “The Secret Service is aware of the comments made by Mr. Schneider, and as a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence. We can say, however, that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees.”