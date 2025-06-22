Jon Jones retires: All on fiancée Jessie Moses, their children, and net worth

Heavyweight champion Jon Jones has officially retired from mixed martial arts (MMA), UFC CEO Dana White announced in Baku, Azerbaijan. Following Jones' retirement, Tom Aspinall has been named the UFC’s undisputed Heavyweight champion. Jon Jones has retired from MMA.(X)

“Jon Jones called us last night and retired,” White said. “Jon Jones is officially retired. Tom Aspinall is the Heavyweight champion of UFC.”

Shortly after the announcement, Aspinall took to Instagram, saying, "For you fans. It's time to get this heavyweight division going. An active undisputed champion.”

Jon Jones fiancée and children

Jon Jones is engaged to Jessie Moses. The couple, together for many years, share three daughters: Leah (born 2008), Carmen Nicole Jones (born 2009), and Oliviva Haven Jones (born 2013). Although engaged since at least 2013, they have not yet married.

In 2021, Jones was arrested following an alleged assault on Moses after an argument. The family was staying at a luxury hotel in Las Vegas when one of their children called for help. Hotel staff alerted police, who arrived to find Moses with blood on her face and clothing. She told officers she and Jones had argued but denied that Jones caused her injuries. Jones was taken into custody and later released on bail.

Jon Jones net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jon Jones’ net worth is estimated at $3 million.