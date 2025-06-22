Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Jon Jones retires: All on fiancée Jessie Moses, their children, and net worth

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 22, 2025 05:24 AM IST

Jon Jones has retired from MMA. He is engaged to Jessie Moses. They share three daughters. Jones' net worth is estimated at $3 million.

Heavyweight champion Jon Jones has officially retired from mixed martial arts (MMA), UFC CEO Dana White announced in Baku, Azerbaijan. Following Jones' retirement, Tom Aspinall has been named the UFC’s undisputed Heavyweight champion.

Jon Jones has retired from MMA.(X)
Jon Jones has retired from MMA.(X)

“Jon Jones called us last night and retired,” White said. “Jon Jones is officially retired. Tom Aspinall is the Heavyweight champion of UFC.”

Shortly after the announcement, Aspinall took to Instagram, saying, "For you fans. It's time to get this heavyweight division going. An active undisputed champion.”

Jon Jones fiancée and children

Jon Jones is engaged to Jessie Moses. The couple, together for many years, share three daughters: Leah (born 2008), Carmen Nicole Jones (born 2009), and Oliviva Haven Jones (born 2013). Although engaged since at least 2013, they have not yet married. 

In 2021, Jones was arrested following an alleged assault on Moses after an argument. The family was staying at a luxury hotel in Las Vegas when one of their children called for help. Hotel staff alerted police, who arrived to find Moses with blood on her face and clothing. She told officers she and Jones had argued but denied that Jones caused her injuries. Jones was taken into custody and later released on bail.

Jon Jones net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jon Jones’ net worth is estimated at $3 million.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Jon Jones retires: All on fiancée Jessie Moses, their children, and net worth
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On