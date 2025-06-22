Why Jon Jones retired from UFC, passing on heavyweight title to Tom Aspinall; Dana White spills secrets

Jon Jones has retired from UFC, Dana White announced in an explosive press conference on Saturday. Jones was the promotion's undisputed heavyweight champion, but his title has now been passed to Tom Aspinall. The UFC CEO further revealed that the 37-year-old called on Friday night to inform his decision. Jon Jones has retired from UFC(X)

“Jon Jones called us last night and retired. Jon Jones is officially retired. Tom Aspinall is the heavyweight champion of the UFC," White said. He further added that he was setting a deadline to book Jones vs Aspinall after months of back and forth. But it appears that Jones backed out and decided to retire.

Why did Jon Jones retire?

Jones’ retirement stems from multiple factors. First, he expressed contentment outside the octagon, focusing on family, building his home, and new ventures like co-owning the Dirty Boxing Championship. His social media activity, including posts from Thailand while filming a reality show, emphasized “living my best life".

Second, Jones hinted at a lack of competitive drive, saying, “When the itch comes back—if it comes back—I’ll do it with my whole heart."

Third, financial security played a role; Jones noted his wealth, stating, “This attitude is making me a very wealthy man."

Curtis Blaydes slammed Jon Jones

UFC Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes, who is fighting Rizvan Kuniev next, demanded that the promotion strip Jones of his titles over his inactivity. The heavyweight champ had won the belt back in March 2023 after beating Cyril Gane. He fought Stipe Miocic back in November 2024 and has been inactive ever since.

"Yeah, it's been long enough. I think everyone's in agreement. You have to be active and being stripped. It doesn't mean like you're not skilled or nothing. It just means you're not active, which he would have to admit if he's being honest, he hasn't been active," Blaydes said in an interview.