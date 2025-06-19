Hulk Hogan ‘deathbed’ rumours quashed as WWE legend hospitalised with serious neck issues

After a shocking claim sent the internet into a frenzy this week, the record was set straight that Hulk Hogan is not on his deathbed. The WWE legend was indeed hospitalised, but to address his long struggle with neck issues. Hulk Hogan had previously stated that he underwent almost 25 surgeries. (REUTERS)

The speculations began after local radio guy Bubba the Love Sponge went on air and claimed that he heard Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, was not in a good shape, having being admitted to the hospital, and that he "might not make it." The words spread like wildfire to the extent that the icon's loved one began getting called in to say their goodbyes.

Bubba claimed that his source was rock solid, but it couldn't have been more far from the truth.

TMZ Sports was told by a rep form Hogan that the 71-year-old was not close to death, but is at the hospital "dealing with more of the same ailments he's had for years." The report further added: "Hogan's back to moving around already."

Hogan had previously stated that he underwent almost 25 surgeries. "I've had like 25 surgeries in the last ten years. Ten of them were back surgeries," he told Jake Paul on the IMPAULSIVE podcast in September 2024. "I've had 10 back surgeries, both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders—everything."

The development around Hogan also came just three months after daughter, Brooke Hogan, opened up about their strained family.

"No contact with my Mom has nothing to do with my Dad, and no contact with my Father has nothing to do with my Mother," the 37-year-old wrote in a March 27 Instagram post. "I so badly wanted to see good in them, protect, help, and start anew-just to be disrespected again and again. I longed for a normal family, but it never came to fruition."

She added, "Their behaviour became more painful than their absence."

The former WWE wrestler has yet to address the claim.