Journalist Victoria Edel faces backlash over Scott Adams' obituary: ‘Disgraceful hit piece’

Journalist Victoria Edel of People Magazine faced online backlash for an obituary she wrote for deceased cartoonist Scott Adams, who created the iconic character Dilbert. A section of the social media took offence to the article's headline, which referred to Adams as "disgraced Dilbert creator." Scott Adams, the creator of "Dilbert", the cartoon character that lampoons the absurdities of corporate life. (File) What followed was massive backlash against Edel. In response, People has changed the byline of the controversial article to People Staff, and Edel's name has been removed. But the outrage over the article continued. “People Magazine let Victoria Edel call Scott Adams “disgraced” in his obituary. This is exactly who they are. Believe them the first time,” wrote one user.

“Victoria Edel is the liberal who wrote the People headline: “Scott Adams, Disgraced Dilbert Creator” Awful.” wrote another.

"After posting their vile hit piece calling Scott Adams "disgraced" in an article about his passing, People Magazine has now deleted the Twitter post and edited the author of the article from "Victoria Edel" to “People Staff”…" said one.

"I knew Victoria Edel in college. She was a kind person. I would like to think she's still a kind person," Angela Morabito wrote. "Sometimes people - even kind ones - make mistakes." "This headline is one of those mistakes. So is online harassment. If you're tempted to do that, touch grass instead."