Jude Bellingham mom's 'red flag alert' look to his girlfriend Ashlyn Castro sparks jokes, hilarious meme fest

Jude Bellingham's new girlfriend Ashlyn Castro was recently spotted interacting with his boyfriend's mother Denise in the stands. The trio was pictured together as they were enjoying their time during Read Madrid's 2-0 win against Girona. Jude Bellingham, his mother and girlfriend were pictured together as they were enjoying their time during Read Madrid's 2-0 win against Girona.(X@Shadaya_Knight)

Meanwhile, several pictures went viral on social media, and the one person who drew netizens' attention was Jude's mother, who seemed to cast an unflattering gaze at Ashlyn. Notably, a side-eye gaze is typically perceived as a sign of disdain or contempt.

Bellingham's mom look to Ashlyn Castro sparks memes, funny reactions

Netizens reacted as it was recently disclosed that Castro has a profile on a European “luxury escort website, ” Telegrafi reported. Moreover, Castro has been connected to a number of famous individuals in the entertainment industry in recent years, including Michael B. Jordan.

“Look at the way Bellingham mom is looking at his girlfriend,” one X user wrote.

“Bellingham’s Mum was starring at her made waves,” second commented.

Also Read: Jude Bellingham set to miss a month, after suffering knee injury in Real Madrid training

“Mothers always know, it takes a woman to know another woman. That look right there by Jude Bellingham's mother looking at his girlfriend Ashlyn Castro who was an escort,” a third user chimed in.

“The judgmental face, love it,” the fourth user reacted, while the fifth one said, “Red flag alert. Jude should know better.”

Several other people went on to say that the “mother’s instinct is never wrong”, with one adding that “ignore the warning, pay the price later.”

Denise and Castro shared a joke?

It has subsequently come to light that the screen grab misrepresented their exchange.

A brief video of the incident that showed Denise and Castro seemingly cracking a laugh was later circulated on social media, as per Daily Mail.

Denise was seen glancing at her son's new love interest to draw her attention, and then the two of them were seen laughing, it added.

The 21-year-old owes a great deal to Denise, who relocated to Madrid with her son when he joined the team in the summer of 2023 to assist with his schedule and personal matters.

According to reports, they live together in an apartment in the opulent La Finca neighborhood of the city, where luxurious apartments fetch over £20 million.

Her husband Mark lives with 19-year-old Jobe Bellingham, who plays for Sunderland.

Bellingham and Castro were first spotted together in public when Real Madrid returned home from Manchester Airport after their Champions League matchup with Manchester City.