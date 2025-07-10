July’s Buck Moon: How does it get its name and when to spot for the best view

July’s first full moon- the Buck Moon- will show up on Thursday (July 10). The first of its kind in the astronomical summer of the Northern Hemisphere, the moon will be one of the lowest-hanging full moons of the year, as per Live Science. July's Buck Moon will be visible on Thursday(Unsplash)

What is the Buck Moon?

Appearing in Sagittarius, the Buck Moon is one of the most famous summer constellations in the Northern Hemisphere despite its lack of bright stars. In terms of low-hanging moons, only June’s Strawberry Moon which occurs earlier in the month is able to beat it. Its proximity to the horizon enhances its apparent size and color to the average viewer- a phenomenon referred to as “moon illusion” by NASA and occurs only once every 18.6 years.

Why is it called the Buck Moon?

As per Old Farmer’s Almanac, the name Buck Moon is a reference to the new antlers that rapidly grow in male deer, or bucks in the summer. These antlers can grow up to one inch per day during this period and reach their full size in late summer.

This moon, in particular, can also be called by various other names such as Thunder Moon, Berry Moon, Raspberry Moon, Feather Molting Moon, or Salmon Moon (a term referring to the salmon’s return to the waterways of the Pacific Northwest).

The English may refer to July’s full moon as the Hay Moon given its proximity to midsummer harvest. Celtic names for the same include Claiming Moon, Wyrt Moon, Herb Moon, and Mead Moon.

When can I see the Buck Moon?

The Buck Moon will be at its peak illumination level around 4:35 PM EDT on July 10, as per Old Farmer’s Almanac. At this point, the moon will still be below the horizon in North America. The best time to view this phenomenon, however, will be at moonrise at dusk on Thursday evening. At this time, the moon will appear as an orange orb on the eastern horizon. Those more interested still can use a moon calculator to figure out the best time to view the phenomenon from any specific location.

As per the National Weather Service in Cleveland, skies in Erie County will be partly cloudy on Thursday night and record a low of 67 degrees.

The next full moon (Sturgeon Moon) will rise on August 9, as per Live Science.

By Stuti Gupta