Justin Trudeau says Trump's tariff war aims to collapse Canada for ‘easier annexation’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday alleged that the aim of US President Donald Trump's tariff war is to destroy Canada's economy so he can annex the country.

Hours after Trump imposed 10% tariffs on Canadian energy imports and 25% on everything else, Ottawa imposed immediate 25% tariffs on C$30 billion worth of US imports, including cosmetics, appliances, tyres, fruit and wine, and vowed to target another C$125 billion worth in 21 days' time if necessary.

Trudeau also addressed Trump's allegations on fentanyl trafficking and said, “The excuse that he’s giving for these tariffs today of fentanyl is completely bogus, completely unjustified, completely false. What he wants is to see a total collapse of the Canadian economy because that’ll make it easier to annex us.”

"Let us not fool ourselves about what he seems to be wanting. We will never be the 51st state,” Trudeau added.

‘Appeasing Putin’

Trudeau also addressed the US president by his first name and said, “I want to speak directly to one specific American, Donald. It’s not in my habit to agree with the Wall Street Journal, but Donald, they point out that even though you’re a very smart guy, this is a very dumb thing to do,” Trudeau added.

A visibly agitated Trudeau asked whether Trump's strategy to pick trade disputes with allies while seeking to collaborate with Russia makes sense. “Today the United States launched a trade war against Canada, their closest partner and ally, their closest friend. At the same, they are talking about working positively with Russia, appeasing Vladimir Putin, a lying, murderous dictator. Make that make sense,” Trudeau said.

The prime minister also asked the Americans how they feel about “jettisoning one's friends and allies” in favour of Russia, which Trudeau said, “has never wished Americans well and continues to act in ways that harm the global economy and specifically the American economy and American values and principles.”

Trump repeats ‘Governor Trudeau’ jibe

After Canada retaliated with tariffs on American imports, Trump threatened to raise duties further on Ottawa's exports to match its retaliation.

“Please explain to Governor Trudeau, of Canada, that when he puts on a Retaliatory Tariff on the U.S., our Reciprocal Tariff will immediately increase by a like amount!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

(With Bloomberg inputs)