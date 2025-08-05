Kaanapali brush fire: Maui firefighters battle blaze, Honoapiilani Highway closed| Photos

Maui firefighters are actively battling a brush fire burning above Kaanapali, Hawaii, as thick smoke blankets the area. Maui firefighters are battling a brush fire burning above Kaanapali, Hawaii.(Representational Image/ AP)

Photos shared online show large plumes of smoke rising near the popular resort destination.

Authorities provide details

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Maui County Fire Department confirmed, “There is a brush fire above Kaanapali. Maui firefighters are on scene and attacking the fire. Please avoid the area and be alert for updates from officials.”

Honoapiilani Highway has been closed to support firefighting efforts.

"Honoapiilani Highway will be closed in the area of the fire to allow the helicopters to draw water from the ocean for firefighting operations,” the fire department added.

Maui Emergency Management Agency confirmed that no evacuation orders are in place.

“Brush fire reported in your area, mauka of Honoapiilani Highway near Kakaalaneo Drive in Lahaina. No evacuations currently in place; however, be ready to evacuate if necessary,” MEMA said in a post on X. “A Kaʻanapali fire mauka of Honoapi’ilani Highway near the old Sugar Cane Train warehouse closed at 12:22 p.m. both lanes of Honoapiʻilani Highway between Puʻukoliʻi.”