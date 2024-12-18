Kai Trump opens up about her celebrity crush in her new YouTube video: Watch

In a recent YouTube Q&A, 17-year-old Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President-elect Donald Trump, opened up to her fans, sharing more about herself and her life in the public eye. As she navigates newfound attention following her grandfather's election for a second term, Kai shared a fun tidbit about her celebrity crush. During a YouTube Q&A, Kai revealed her celebrity crush is Drew Starkey from Outer Banks, expressing excitement and blushing at the mention.(@kaitrump/X)

Kai Trump reveals her celebrity crush

During the Q&A session, a follower asked Kai who is her “celebrity crush”. She reached for her phone before she questioned her, “Why do I need my phone? His name is Drew Starkey, and he is on Outer Banks.'” Confirming it, she said again, “All right, my celebrity crush is Drew Starkey from ‘Outer Banks.’ I love him, so yeah, that’s my celebrity crush.”

While speaking about the actor, a flushed Kai said, “Oh, my God, I’m blushing now!” as reported by Page Six. Meanwhile, Starkey who plays the character of Rafe Cameron on the show is rumoured to be romantically linked to Odessa A’zion.

She also talked about her golf games with her grandfather Donald Trump in the YouTube video. Kai revealed, “I feel like it was really crucial for everyone around the world and to be there with him and be older and understand how important it was for him to win was really special.” She also shared some of the lessons taught by Trump, earlier in the video.

She said, “He’s taught me to never give up, and if I have a dream, always try to achieve that dream and never stop trying because one day, it will happen. And he’s president of the United States again, so never give up on your dreams!”

Kai Trump shares her University plans

Kai shared exciting news about her future plans during the Q&A. She revealed that she is looking forward to attending the University of Miami in 2026 and gave a sneak peek into the major she plans to pursue. Following the legacy of her family, she commented, “I will major in business. I think that’s perfect for me. I wanted to be a doctor for the longest time, but I saw blood one day, and I just realized that I can’t do it.” She divulged about how she was unable to handle needles and had a weak stomach.

The eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump took to social media to announce that she had made a "verbal commitment" to the University of Miami in August, expressing her enthusiasm about joining the school’s golf team. She took a moment to thank her grandfather for providing her with access to top-notch courses and unwavering support.

She continued, “I would also like to thank my entire family for always encouraging and pushing me to be the best person I can possibly be. I would like to thank my friends for always cheering me on. Last but not least I would love to thank Coach Janice and Coach Jim for giving me this opportunity. I am super excited to be a cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes!”