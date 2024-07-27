Kamala Harris files nomination for US presidential run after Elon Musk mocks her bid with parody video

US Vice President Kamala Harris has signed official papers to become a presidential candidate for November elections. This came after former President Barack Obama and his spouse proudly endorsed her as the presidential nominee for the Democratic party, declaring that their “friend” would make a “fantastic President for the US”. Before Kamala Harris' official announcement, Tesla CEO Elon Musk mocked the US VP by resharing a video that parodies her presidential campaign ad.(AP)

“At this critical moment for our country, we are going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you'll join us,” Obama wrote on X.

After getting the most important endorsement from Obamas, Harris thanked Michelle and Barack, stating that “It means so much to have your endorsements.”

On Saturday, Harris took to X to confirm: “Today, I signed the forms officially declaring my candidacy for President of the United States.”

She vowed to “work hard to earn every vote”, asserting that “our people-powered campaign will win” in November.

Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris' husband and second gentleman, remarked: “We can do this. Time to put in the work.”

Is Elon Musk not happy with Kamala Harris' presidential run?

The background montage features AI-generated audio of Harris making various controversial comments.

The video, which was originally shared by by Mr. Reagan (@/MrReaganUSA), starts with the US VP saying, “I, Kamala Harris, am your Democrat candidate for president because Joe Biden finally exposed to senility of the debate. Thanks, Joe. I was selected because I am the ultimate diversity hire. I'm both a woman and a person of color.”

“So if you criticize anything I say, you're both sexist and racist. I may not know the first thing about running the country, but remember, that's a good thing if you're a deep state puppet. I had four years under the tutelage of the ultimate deep state puppet, a wonderful mentor,” the video continued.

The fake voice of Harris went on to say that Biden taught her to “hide your total incompetence.”

“Another trick is trying to sound black. I pretend to celebrate Kwanzaa, and in my speeches, I always do my best Barack Obama impression. So hear me when I say, I know Donald Trump's tight. And okay, look maybe my work addressing the root causes of the border crisis were catastrophic, but my knowledge of international politics is truly shocking. The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance,” it adds.

The video concludes with remarks, “Republic of North Korea. It is an alliance that is strong and enduring. And just remember when voting this November it is important to see what can be unburdened by what has been. And by what has been, I mean Joe Biden. You think the country went to sh** over the past four years? You ain't seen nothing yet.”

Resharing the video on his own social media platform X, Musk wrote: “This is amazing,” with a laughing emoji.

Musk's post gets netizens' attention

Musk's post received mixed reactions from the netizens, with some backing Trump's presidential bid and other blasting the SpaceX CEO for targeting Harris.

“Is this AI or real,” on user asked.

“Finally, an honest campaign ad,” a second user wrote, while a third said, “Pray for President Trump to win in November.”

“You suspend Democrats for posting fake media, and then you do this? You are a lying, douchebag hypocrite. Your karma will catch up to you and that day will be GLORIOUS,” another commented.

Meanwhile, one netizen advised Musk to “not use AI generated voices to attack candidates. That just opens this all up to something far worse.”