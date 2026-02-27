Kamala Harris gives big hint on her political future; says ‘might consider’ 2028 presidential run

In a recent interview, Kamala Harris opened up about her political future, saying she “might” consider another run for the White House in 2028. The former vice president and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee said she has not made a final decision but did not rule out the possibility of launching another campaign. Kamala Harris 'might' run for Presidential run in 2028 (AP)

Harris says she ‘might’ run again In a conversation with Sharon McMahon, Harris was asked directly whether she plans to seek the presidency again.

"You’re still thinking about it?" McMahon asked.

“I might,” Harris replied.

Harris said she has not made a final decision about a future campaign.

After her election loss, Harris released her memoir, ‘107 Days’ which details her short time in the 2024 presidential race. The book has been criticized by members of the Biden White House.

Since its release, Harris has toured dozens of cities and spoken to sold-out audiences.

McMahon told Harris she believed the book suggested she “wants” to run again. Harris rejected that idea.

"No, the book is about a specific period in time. There was no agenda beyond what we’ve discussed already, which is just sharing with people, you know, the reality of the experience, and hopefully allowing people to see something of themselves in it, in a way that, you know, that Girl Scout troop, when it comes time for them to read it, might see themselves in and know what they can do and that they could do it," Harris said.

‘The Five’ panelists react to Harris’ comments On February 25, 2026, Fox News' The Five featured a lively debate on Kamala Harris's political future, sparked by her recent statement

“I don’t think she is running, but I think that she likes being on the top, close with Gavin Newsom on the top”, said Jessica Tarlov on The Five show.

“She has to distinguish herself from Biden. She never did it and that’s what sank her on the view. So, that’s number one. Number two, she has to explain the border and if she does win the presidency, you have to say, “I am not going to blow it wide open like I did last time.” And she also just has to speak with confidence”, said Jesse Bailey Watters in the same show.

“She is running. She is number one in the polls. She’s running. She is not an ego”, added Kayleigh McEnany.