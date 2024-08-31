Kamala Harris interview: Body language expert says VP was ‘not confident’ in her first sit-down

Kamala Harris sat down for her first television interview as a Democratic nominee on Thursday. Following the highly anticipated CNN appearance alongside her running mate Tim Walz, a body language expert broke down Harris' behaviour, saying she lacked confidence. Democratic presidential candidate US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at Enmarket Arena during a two-day campaign bus tour in Savannah, Georgia, on August 29, 2024. (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / AFP)(AFP)

Body language expert breaks down Harris' behaviour

Analysing Harris' demeanour during the interview, body language expert Susan Constantine told Fox News that the vice president was “not confident in what she's saying.” The interview came after Harris was accused of shying away from interviews since earning the Democratic nomination.

ALSO READ: Artem Chigvintsev’s wife Nikki Bella breaks silence over DWTS star's domestic violence arrest

“When I look at her overall demeanour, she does not carry the confidence or the presidential appearance in her demeanour to command in her position,” Constantine said, adding, “So for everything that I saw last night, she definitely needs to make some tweaks into her body language to appear more confident.”

The expert went on to highlight that the fact Harris was “looking down a lot removes a lot of the fluidity and the authenticity.” "When she struggles, you start to see a lot of the head bobbling. You know, the head bobbling is ‘what part of the file in my subconscious am I going to pull out? Which ones are my answers?’" Constantine said.

ALSO READ: White Stripes' Jack White threatens Trump with lawsuit for using band's hit song, ‘Don't even think…’

“She couldn't come up with a crystal clear answer, and that's why she tends to bobble,” she continued before explaining that her nods were “another signal that she's not really... prepared.” “She doesn't really have confidence in her own answers,” Constantine added.

The body language pro also highlighted that Harris continuously kept breaking her gaze, which was a “sign of deflection.” “So when you're removing an eye gaze, not making good eye contact, it's just showing me that she's not confident in what she's saying,” she explained.