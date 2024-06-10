Kamala Harris schools anti-Israel protester interrupting her at Detroit event, ‘I’m speaking right now’: Watch

Kamala Harris schooled an anti-Israel protester who interrupted her at a Detroit Democratic fundraiser Saturday night, June 8. A video of the incident is being circulated on social media. Kamala Harris schools anti-Israel protester interrupting her at Detroit event(PTI)

The vice president started her speech at the Michigan Democratic Party Legacy Dinner by addressing the war in Gaza, possibly meaning to diffuse any potential tension, but it actually had the opposite effect. Soon, outcries were heard from the audience. One woman was heard repeatedly yelling, “It’s genocide!”

Harris then stopped short to blast the protester. “For the past eight months, President Biden and I have been working every day to bring this conflict — I’m speaking right now. I value and respect your voice, but I’m speaking right now,” she said. The woman was dragged away by security.

However, Harris appeared to get the message, and subsequently said, “It’s time for this war to end.” The words seemed to calm the audience, allowing Harris to continue her remarks.

Similar recent incident with Kim Kardashian

Ever since the Israel-Hamas crisis began, several politicians and celebrities have had to face the wrath of protesters at various events. One recent star who experienced a similar situation is Kim Kardashian, who faced a pro-Palestine protester while attending the OMR business festival in Hamburg, Germany on May 7. Kardashian was attending the event to speak about the digital and marketing trade.

A video that went viral at the time showed a protester yelling, calling for Palestine's freedom. Kardashian is heard replying, “Free everybody.” The hall comprised about 7,000 people, and the protester had to be taken away.

Kardashian then said, "I sympathize with the people of Israel and with those in Palestine. I sympathize with everybody. All we want is for everyone to feel safe and free."

“Feel safe. And be good people and treat them in the same respectful way you want to be treated. These are definitely scary times,” she added.