Kamala Harris set for first post-election appearance on Stephen Colbert’s show

Kamala Harris is set to return to late-night television, just one day after she announced she will not be entering the race for California governor. The former Vice President will appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, July 31, marking her first televised interview since the 2024 presidential election, as reported by Deadline. Kamala Harris returns to late-night TV following her announcement to not run for California governor. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

Harris reveals new book on presidency campaign

Harris was last seen at the Ed Sullivan Theater on October 8, 2024, which was exactly one month before the elections, which she lost to now President Donald Trump. In addition to the news of her late-night television appearance, Harris revealed that she is writing a book about her presidential campaign, titled 107 Days.

Harris is set to appear on Colbert's show just weeks after the announcement that the CBS show will soon be axed. While CBS said that the decision was made purely because of financial factors, there are speculations of Trump's influence in the decision-making process. He had filed a lawsuit against Paramount Global, the parent company of The Late Show, which was settled to help finalize Paramount’s deal with Skydance.

During the last appearance on The Late Show, Harris shared Miller High Life with the host while she noted that the now President "openly admires dictators and authoritarians”.

Harris reveals not running for California governor

On Wednesday, Harris said, “After deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election.” While she is not running for the position of California governor, she has not ruled out a presidential run for 2028.

In her official statement, she also said, “For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office. I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans, ” as reported by Deadline.