Trump blasts ‘failed president’ Medvedev over 'Sleepy Joe' comparison

President Donald Trump lashed out at former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev after he publicly mocked him and drew an unflattering comparison to former President Joe Biden. The heated exchange erupted after Medvedev ridiculed Trump’s recent ultimatum demanding a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire within 10 days, warning of sweeping secondary tariffs on Russia’s global trade partners if no deal was reached. Trump lashed out at Medvedev after the former Russian leader ridiculed his ultimatum regarding Ukraine. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(AP)

Medvedev calls Trump similar to Biden

Medvedev’s derisive comments struck a nerve as he nicknamed Trump after Biden, mockingly advising him not to go “down the Sleepy Joe road.” He added that the US president's words are only marching the two countries “towards war," as reported by The Daily Beast.

Earlier this week, Putin's former prime minister wrote on social media, “Trump’s playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10 … He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn’t Israel or even Iran2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country.” He quipped at the end, "Don’t go down the Sleepy Joe road!”

Medvedev's comment was a subtle jab at the Biden administration's hostile relationship with Moscow.

Trump hit back at Medvedev after he called him ‘sleepy Joe’

On Thursday, Trump clapped back as he warned that Russia is playing with fire and “entering very dangerous territory.” He dubbed Medvedev a “failed president” on Truth Social, as he wrote, "Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!”

The “failed failure” remark was a jab at Medvedev's controversial single term as Russia's leader. He essentially was in the office between 2008 and 2012 because Putin was constitutionally restrained from being the president for a consecutive third term.