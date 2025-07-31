Trump sparks concerns after repeatedly failing to understand reporter's question, ‘He barely knows where he’s at…'

President Donald Trump sparked concerns about his alleged cognitive decline after he appeared to struggle to hear a reporter at a White House event Wednesday, July 30. The incident took place while Trump was speaking to members of the press in the Roosevelt Room, answering questions after signing a veterans' affairs bill that would improve conditions for those who served in the army after they leave the service. Trump sparks concerns after repeatedly failing to understand reporter's question (AP Photo/John McDonnell)(AP)

Trump was asked a question about Russiagate, which has seen renewed interest after Tulsi Gabbard accused Barack Obama of being involved in the conspiracy.

Donald Trump appears to get confused

A reporter asked Trump, "Kash Patel reportedly found burn bags of Russiagate material, and I would love to hear your thoughts on that.”

Trump appeared confused by the question, and went on to ask, "He said what?"

"Burn bags of Russiagate materials," the reporter repeated, before the president said, “I don't know what you mean by that statement."

Read More | Trump says DOJ should make Barack Obama top target over 2016 Russia investigation, ‘This was treason’

"Bags of Russiagate materials," the reporter said again, after which Trump finally understood.

"Oh, I thought you said he appointed a man called Burn Bag, go ahead,” the president said.

When the reporter started the question again, Trump told her she needed to "speak up,” and the reporter did so. "Thousands of documents in these bags, supposedly burn bags, have been found at the FBI in a secret room," she said.

"Well, I want everything to be shown," the president replied. "As long as it's fair and reasonable, it will be shown and should be shown. And I think he feels that way and I think Pam feels that way."

"But it's gotta be stuff that really doesn't hurt people unfairly because you've got a lot of people involved and if they can do that in a fair way, then I think that's great," Trump added. "I think it's great. The whole thing is a scam. It's a scam set up by the Democrats and they love talking about it. I would like to see people exposed that might be bad and we will see how that all works out."

Trump added the entire thing was tarting to become "old news" and that if the Democrats had anything, "they would have done it the week before the election because they were losing by a lot." "If they had anything, they would have done it," he stated. " They control the file. The Democrats, Comey, all those sleaze bags, every one of them that you read about all the time."

"And I guess they've got some problems now, " Trump added. "Having to do with a different scandal, a very big one. But they control that file and I would think if they would have had something in the file, they would have released it about a week before the election, maybe two weeks."

The video of Trump’s conversation with the reporter has surfaced on social media. Take a look:

‘He barely knows where he’s at right now’

Netizens discussed Trump’s reaction in the comment section of the above video, with one user saying, “The man once tried to buy Greenland—of course he thought Burn Bag was a person.” “He barely knows where he’s at right now,” one user wrote, while another said, “These are the clips you show when they accuse Biden of issues.........and trump is years younger.......”

“US is embarrassing itself everyday with a President like him,” one user wrote, while another said, “We're living through a time with the dumbest president in the history of the United States. Just think about that.” One user wrote, “Trump’s getting so deaf, dumb, blind, and senile it’s painful to watch. He can’t even pretend to understand “burn bags” anymore. Stop bulls******* destroying evidence isn’t confusion, it’s criminal. Own your mess or get buried by it. The truth’s coming, and there’s no hiding this time. Enough lies. Time to face reality.” “I’ve noticed he’s been having a hard time hearing more & more. Always asking what after asked a question,” said another.