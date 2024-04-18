 Kamarie Holland case: Who is Jeremy Williams, man handed 4 death sentences for 5-year-old Georgia girl's rape, murder? - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kamarie Holland case: Who is Jeremy Williams, man handed 4 death sentences for 5-year-old Georgia girl's rape, murder?

BySumanti Sen
Apr 18, 2024 12:32 PM IST

Jeremy Williams was sentenced by Russell County Circuit Court Judge David Johnson for the murder, rape, and abuse of five-year-old Kamarie Holland

A man who kidnapped, raped and killed a minor girl in Georgia has been handed four death sentences for the 2021 crime. On Monday, April 15, Jeremy Williams was sentenced by Russell County Circuit Court Judge David Johnson for the murder, rape, and abuse of five-year-old Kamarie Holland.

Who is Jeremy Williams (L), the man who was handed 4 death sentences in the Kamarie Holland (R) murder case? (Columbus Ledger-Enquirer screenshot/YouTube, GoFundMe)
Who is Jeremy Williams (L), the man who was handed 4 death sentences in the Kamarie Holland (R) murder case? (Columbus Ledger-Enquirer screenshot/YouTube, GoFundMe)

The Kamarie Holland case

On December 13, 2021, Holland’s mother told police that she woke up at 5:50 am and found that her daughter was missing. The front door of their house in Columbus, Georgia, was open, according to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Later that night, the little girl’s body was discovered at an abandoned house in Phoenix City, Alabama. Williams had resided in this house in the past. He was found guilty of four counts of capital murder, as well as other charges including rape and kidnapping.

At the time of the murder, Williams lived in Columbus. He is accused of having raped Holland and then strangling her to death after offering her mom $2,500 for the child to perform oral sex on him. This was revealed during testimony given at his trial, The Mirror reported.

Holland's mom, Kristy Siple, was later charged with human trafficking. An arrest warrant said that Siple agreed “with another person to pay her for having sexual intercourse and sodomy with her minor child," according to USA Today. She pleaded guilty to one count of human sex trafficking, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Video evidence presented to jurors showed officers discovering Holland’s body. Video also showed Williams sexually assaulting the trafficked kid, making some jurors cry.

Taylor later told the Ledger-Enquirer that this was one of the most challenging cases of his career. "If there's ever been somebody that's deserving of the death penalty its Jeremy Williams,” he said. "He's another type of evil that we in society just don't need walking around."

Who is Jeremy Williams?

At present, Williams resides on the death row of Holman State Prison in Atmore. It could be several decades before he is executed.

Williams was presented with quadruple death sentences and a lifetime jail sentence for child abuse material creation and human traffic involvement by Judge Johnson. He was also given two decades for conspiracy in human trafficking and a decade long sentence for body desecration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Kamarie Holland case: Who is Jeremy Williams, man handed 4 death sentences for 5-year-old Georgia girl's rape, murder?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On