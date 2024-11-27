Kansas center Hunter Dickinson ejected for kicking Duke's Maliq Brown in the head

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson was ejected midway through the second half of the top-ranked Jayhawks' 75-72 victory over No. 11 Duke on Tuesday night for kicking the Blue Devils' Maliq Brown in the head. Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks shoots against Maliq Brown #6 of the Duke Blue Devils in the first half of a game during the Vegas Showdown at T-Mobile Arena on November 26, 2024 in Las Vegas.(Getty Images via AFP)

Brown was assessed a personal foul for backing into Dickinson while both were going for a rebound. Dickinson was given a flagrant-2 for the kick, leading to the ejection. He initially remained in the bench area with his teammates before being escorted off the floor.

“I didn't think at the moment and nor now do I feel it a warranted a level-2,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “In my opinion, it's probably a coin flip whether it's a level-1 or a level-2.”

Self said the officials told him they made that decision because they believed the kick was intentional and that Brown's head hit the floor.

“It's probably fairly broadly accurate,” Self said.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer said the officials made the right decision.

“I saw on the screen that he kicked him in his face, so I think that warrants a flagrant-2,” Scheyer said. “I haven't had a good look or anything more, but that to me was really an easy one.”

Dickinson entered the game averaging 17.8 points and 10.4 rebounds, so his loss could've been the game-changer. Kansas led 57-55 at the time, but Flory Bidunga filled in and finished with six points and eight rebounds.

“Obviously, it's a bummer that an All-American like Hunter had to go out,” Kansas forward KJ Adams said. “But it makes me happy that Flo got a chance to show the world what he can do. It's amazing what he did out there, especially a freshman coming in in that big environment, a huge game. He did really good.”