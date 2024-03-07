Did you know Taylor Swift is related to Emily Dickinson? Viral post surprises people

An American genealogy company, Ancestry.com, took to Instagram to share a post on how pop star Taylor Swift is related to poet Emily Dickinson. The organisation said they are "6th cousins, three times removed". This revelation has left people surprised and prompted them to post varied comments. The Instagram post revealing that Taylor Swift and Emily Dickinson are related to each other has gone viral. (AP)

"We need to calm down… but how can we when we have big news!?" Ancestry.com wrote on their official Instagram handle.

"Renowned American poets Taylor Swift and Emily Dickinson are 6th cousins, three times removed. Swift and Dickinson both descend from a 17th-century English immigrant (Swift's 9th great-grandfather and Dickinson's 6th great-grandfather who was an early settler of Windsor, Connecticut). Guess we can truly say that all's fair in love and poetry," they wrote.

According to Today, the singer earlier referenced the 19th-century poet while talking about her lyrics. "If my lyrics sound like a letter written by Emily Dickinson's great-grandmother while sewing a lace curtain, that's me writing in the Quill genre," she said during an event by Nashville Songwriters Association International in 2022.

The post was shared about two days ago. Since then, the share has received nearly 1,600 likes. The post has further collected tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this news?

"I'm so excited to learn that Taylor Swift and Emily Dickinson are related!" wrote an Instagram user.

"Are they related? I can't believe it! Emily Dickinson is my favourite poet. Taylor Swift is my favourite singer-songwriter," added another.

“No wonder she makes such amazing songs,” expressed a third.

While a fourth added, "This is so cool," a fifth joined, "Could this be any cooler?" A few also reacted to the post using fire emoticons.