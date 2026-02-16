Karl-Anthony Town's nationality sparks buzz amid team World inclusion in All-Star 2026; ‘Is he Dominican?’

Karl-Anthony Towns, the New York Knicks star, featured for Team World at the game against Team USA Stars at the NBA All-Star Weekend on Sunday in Los Angeles. Towns, who is known to be from Edison, New Jersey, caused a lot of confusion as many wondered why he is not in team USA Stars. World center Karl-Anthony Towns smiles during the NBA All-Star basketball game against the USA Stars Sunday, Feb. 15. (AP) Karl-Anthony Towns was representing the Dominican Republic at the NBA All-Star weekend. Despite growing up in New Jersey, Karl-Anthony Towns has Dominican heritage as his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, is from the Dominican Republic. Towns identifies as a Dominican American. He has represented Dominican Republic internationally since age 15. “Karl Anthony Towns was born in New Jersey what’s he doing on team world?” one user wrote.

“No hate but he’s born and raised in NJ. If we went by that logic wouldn’t everyone be team world? Couldn’t LeBron be team world because of African roots?” said another.

“I’m so glad karl anthony towns don’t rep the US, dawg we cannot afford to watch that bullshit come Olympic time 😂,” joked one.

“I'm sorry but isnt karl anthony towns from new jersey?” wrote another.

“Karl Anthony Towns on team world is a double agent 😂😂😂 What he doing on team world,” said one.