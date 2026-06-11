Karmelo Anthony case: Jasmine Crockett claims she’d stab Austin Metcalf? 'Not limited to fists…'

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett faced backlash over remarks made during her podcast “Clock It with Crockett,” where she discussed the high-profile murder case involving Texas teenager Karmelo Anthony and the fatal stabbing of high school athlete Austin Metcalf.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) speaks to reporters outside a closed House Oversight hearing where Bill Gates was questioned about Jeffrey Epstein in Washington, June 10, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Crockett did not directly announce intent to commit violence, but made comments in the context of a hypothetical self-defense scenario that implied she would have responded with stabbing if placed in a similar situation.

The episode spread online, with clips fueling accusations that the congresswoman had misrepresented key facts of the case.

‘Not limited to fists’ remark draws scrutiny

During the podcast, Crockett questioned details surrounding the weapon used in the case and the circumstances of the confrontation that led to Metcalf’s death.

At one point, she said, “Well, I would argue the size of it alone, you wouldn’t even think it’s a deadly weapon,” while discussing the knife described in court records.

She also added in a hypothetical framing: “If a 300-pound man is beating me… I’m not limited to fists.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The remarks were interpreted by critics as suggesting she was justifying escalation to deadly force in a similar scenario, though supporters argue she was speaking generally about self-defense limits rather than the specific crime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks were interpreted by critics as suggesting she was justifying escalation to deadly force in a similar scenario, though supporters argue she was speaking generally about self-defense limits rather than the specific crime. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Crockett has not issued a detailed public response to the backlash yet. Stabbing case and conviction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crockett has not issued a detailed public response to the backlash yet. Stabbing case and conviction {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The case stems from a fatal incident at a Texas high school track meet in Frisco, where Metcalf was stabbed during a confrontation involving Anthony at a team tent area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case stems from a fatal incident at a Texas high school track meet in Frisco, where Metcalf was stabbed during a confrontation involving Anthony at a team tent area. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Witness testimony cited in court described an escalation after Metcalf attempted to remove Anthony from the area. Prosecutors said Anthony used a semi-serrated pocket knife, inflicting a fatal chest wound that led to Metcalf’s death.

A jury later found Anthony guilty of first-degree murder, and he was sentenced to 35 years in prison following deliberation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON