Austin Metcalf’s mother rips apart Karmelo Anthony after verdict, ‘You should feel lucky you got 35 because…’

Meghan, the mother of Austin Metcalf, provided a heartfelt statement in court following Karmelo Anthony's sentencing to 35 years in prison for the deadly stabbing of her son. After Karmelo Anthony received a 35-year sentence for the murder of her son Austin, Meghan Metcalf shared her heartache in court. She articulated the daily struggles of her loss and directly confronted Anthony, expressing the lifelong sorrow she endures since her son's tragic death. (x/AMetcal)

The mother of the late athlete expressed the profound sense of loss she feels for her son. "Now my conversations with him are one-sided, sitting at his grave," Meghan Metcalf said, as per CBS News. "... I have to accept that instead of walking beside me, he's walking above me."

She recounted the constant reminders of her loss, saying: “Going into an empty room, empty bed, and once again remembering Austin is dead.”

She further recalled that her son was a "morning kid" and a "hugger," adding that her son "always had a way of bringing people together. He was a peacemaker."

She also addressed the circumstances surrounding his death. "My son was murdered. He didn't just die," she remarked, emphasizing that the most challenging aspect is enduring the loss on a daily basis.

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Austin Metcalf's mother blasts Karmelo Anthony Addressing Anthony directly, as reported by WFAA, she stated, "You should feel lucky you got 35 because I’ve been given a life sentence," conveying the enduring sorrow she will face following the tragic loss of her 17-year-old son.

She made the comments shortly after the jury delivered the sentence in the highly publicized Texas murder trial. This poignant statement encapsulated the anguish experienced by Metcalf’s family, who have been grappling with their loss since the stabbing incident at the track meet in April 2025. The atmosphere in the courtroom became charged with emotion as family members responded to the verdict, marking a dramatic conclusion to a case that captured national interest.