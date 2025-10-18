Karoline Leavitt faces fire calls; hits back at ‘stone-cold loser’ Hakeem Jeffries

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is facing fire calls. On Friday, the 28-year-old responded to a slew of insults aimed at her, especially from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who called her ‘sick’ and ‘out of control’. The New York Rep further accused Republican officials of going after Democrats amid controversy over a swastika flag found in a House GOP lawmaker’s office this week. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to the press outside the West Wing at the White House (AFP)

During a press conference on Friday, Jeffries said, “You've got Karoline Leavitt, who's sick. She's out of control. And I'm not sure whether she's just demented, ignorant, a stone-cold liar, or all of the above.”

"But the notion that an official White House spokesperson would say that the Democratic Party consists of terrorists, violent criminals, and undocumented immigrants makes no sense, that this is what the American people are getting from the Trump administration in the middle of a shutdown."

The House Minority Leader was asked about the swastika, which was reportedly put into a small American flag that was hanging in Rep Dave Taylor's office. It is unclear who planted the flag or what the motivation was.

Leavitt responded to Jeffries' comments. “Hakeem Jeffries and the Democrats are lashing out because they know what I said is true,” she wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“The Democrat Party's elected officials absolutely cater to pro-Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals. House Democrats voted against a resolution condemning Hamas following the horrific October 7th terrorist attacks, and Democrats cheered on pro-Hamas radicals while they hijacked America’s college campuses and harassed Jewish students,” she added.

Meanwhile, Rep Taylor issued a clarification.

"New details have emerged from a coordinated investigation into the vile symbol that appeared in my office. Numerous Republican offices have confirmed that they were targeted by an unidentified group or individual who distributed American flags bearing a similar symbol, which were initially indistinguishable from an ordinary American flag to the naked eye," he said.