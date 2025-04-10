FBI Director Kash Patel was reportedly removed as the acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives after he stopped showing up to facilities there. Insiders told NBC News that Patel had not been “seen inside an ATF facility for weeks” and has now been replaced by US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, who will work in both roles. Patel, 45, remains in his FBI role. Kash Patel's removal 'shocks and confuses' ATF workers: Why did FBI chief stop showing up to office? (REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Why did Kash Patel stop showing up at ATF facilities?

It is unclear why Patel chose to ghost the gig, but Glenn Thrush, a New York Times reporter based in Washington, reported that the former federal prosecutor’s “plate was too full” at the FBI. Thrush also said the sudden swap of Patel for Driscoll was “unusual,” The Daily Beast reported.

Patel’s sudden removal has “shocked and confused” workers at the bureau, NBC reported. While an exact reason for the swap is unclear, it reportedly “had nothing to do with job performance,” the outlet reported.

Patel was sworn in as ATF’s acting director on February 24, just days after being sworn in as FBI director. News of his removal comes at a time when senior DOJ officials are considering whether or not to merge the ATF with the US Drug Enforcement Administration in an attempt to save on costs, according to Reuters. Thrush reported that Driscoll was informed about the change only “VERY recently,” noting that he was selected as he was already confirmed by the Senate.

Patel was seen donning a camouflage vest, gray windbreaker, large gray sunglasses, and a matching camo baseball hat for a photo op last month. Sharing a few photos on X, he wrote, “I am 1000% behind this FBI”.

Patel was recently also seen at D.C.’s Capital One Arena, watching Alex Ovechkin tie Wayne Gretzky’s record for most goals in NHL history. Photos that surfaced showed him in the owner’s box, chatting with Gretzky.