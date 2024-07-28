Kate Middleton ‘wisely’ set strict rules before entering Royal family: 'She wouldn't be pigeon-holed into…'

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales and the future Queen, has strongly demonstrated herself as an effective member of the Royal family and a loving mother to her three kids. Royal fans and experts praise her for playing a crucial role of mediator between Prince William and King Charles. With her tactful interventions, the father-son relationship has witnessed a significant growth. Kate Middleton exchanged vows with Prince William, the heir apparent to the British throne, at Westminster Abbey in London on 29 April, 2011.(Instagram)

Kate exchanged vows with Prince William, the heir apparent to the British throne, at Westminster Abbey in London on 29 April, 2011. She did not only follow convention after joining the Royal family, but rather established her own rules and terms. According to palace sources, Prince William conveyed Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles about Kate's “terms” in 2015.

While Catherine's accession to the Royal Family came with both a title and a long list of responsibilities, she ensured that she will not assume her position without establishing some boundaries.

Royal author reveals key details about Kate's terms

Robert Jobson, a royal author of “Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography,” states that Kate made important agreements prior to embarking on her Royal adventure.

Kate “wisely” set up some fundamental rules prior to joining the Firm, Jobson writes in MailOnline. “She wouldn't be pigeon-holed into carrying out particular duties and insisted on eventually having her full quota of maternity leave, away from the glare of the media and public.”

Jobson claims Kate made it apparent to the more senior royals that balancing her royal responsibilities and maintaining an enjoyable life at home was her top concern.

Clarifying that Kate didn't intend to abdicate her royal responsibilities, the author said she desired to provide her patronage solely to nonprofits who shared her values.

Also Read: Prince William ‘forced to sign’ waiver after heated disagreement with King Charles over sensitive issue

Prince William delivered Kate's message to Queen and Charles

Prince William brought Kate's “terms” to the Queen and Prince Charles when Kate was expecting Charlotte's birth in the beginning of 2015. He explained that his spouse needed some time to get used to the idiosyncrasies of Royal life and that she wanted more room to mature into her job.

In response to the question of whether she was anxious to fill the shoes of the late Diana, the former Princess of Wales, Kate said in an interview, “Yes.”

Despite her admission, the Princess of Wales has surely proved her potential and established her mark in the Royal family.