Kathleen Bradley, Dian Parkinson: 5 things to know as Price is Right models allege harassment
Allegations of harassment and a toxic workplace on The Price Is Right have resurfaced as former models share their experiences.
Allegations from former models on The Price Is Right have resurfaced following the release of a new docuseries, with women including Kathleen Bradley and Dian Parkinson detailing claims of harassment and a toxic workplace during the Bob Barker era.
According to PEOPLE and USA Today, here are 5 things to know:
1. Models describe culture of harassment
Bradley said that while the set initially felt welcoming, she soon noticed men “talking, looking, gawking at the girls,” adding it was “more commonplace than I thought,” according to PEOPLE. Former producer Barbara Hunter also alleged inappropriate behavior, recalling an incident where a man “just stuck their hands right on my boobs.”
2. Complaints allegedly went unaddressed
Bradley claimed that when she reported a stagehand for inappropriate conduct, “no action was taken,” calling the behavior “really sexual harassment,” PEOPLE reported. She added she had to “take matters into my own hands."
Also Read: Bob Barker Death: When HIMYM's Barney Stinson thought The Price is Right host was his father
3. The ‘10-second rule’ raised questions
According to PEOPLE and USA Today, production introduced a so-called “10-second rule” after complaints, which was meant to limit how long people could stare at models. However, former model Holly Hallstrom said “there was no one monitoring” it and called the measure “a joke” and “an appeasement.”
4. Alleged affair involving Dian Parkinson
The docuseries also revisits claims of a past relationship between Parkinson and Barker. Hallstrom said the alleged affair created tension on set, leading to “fighting” and disruption. Historically, Parkinson filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Barker in 1994, which was later withdrawn, as reported by USA Today.
Also Read: Etihad passenger alleges sexual assault by drunk flyer on USA-India flight: ‘Was requested not to make matter public'
5. Long history of controversy around the show
The latest claims add to a pattern of allegations linked to the show. USA Today reported that multiple models had previously raised concerns ranging from harassment to workplace discrimination, while Barker denied wrongdoing through his representatives.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More