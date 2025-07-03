Kathy Griffin looks unrecognizable in no-makeup look amid Trump controversy: ‘Is she OK?’

Comedian Kathy Griffin, 64, sparked concern among fans after being photographed makeup-free, showing off her natural hair and brand merch on a walk amid the ongoing fallout from her President Donald Trump severed head photo controversy. The ‘Suddenly Susan’ alum was accompanied by a male companion in Malibu. Kathy Griffin looked 'unrecognizable' in a recent sighting(Instagram)

Griffin also wore a white T-shirt from her 2018 Laugh Your Head Off World Tour. Her sighting, however, has sparked concerns among fans.

Read More: Does Donald Trump have dementia? Expert points out 4 signs of cognitive decline

“New photos of Kathy Griffin are terrifying kids, with many saying she bears an uncanny resemblance to Pennywise the clown from IT,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Kathy Griffin shocks social media users again as she looks unrecognizable while going for a walk in LA,” another one added.

This comes as Griffin sparked controversy after posting an anti-billionaire video to TikTok, showing graphics of Donald Trump and other billionaires' severed heads.

Read More: ‘Get them the hell out’: Donald Trump now mulls deporting US citizens

Griffin’s appearance has raised concerns in light of her health struggles.

In April 2025, Griffin underwent a hysterectomy for a precancerous condition, removing her uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries. In 2021, she battled stage 1 lung cancer, requiring removal of half her left lung, despite never smoking, which damaged her vocal cords.

Read More: 'It'll only get worse': What Trump said in warning to Hamas after Israel agreed on ceasefire

Griffin was diagnosed with complex PTSD in 2023, which she linked to the 2017 Trump controversy. She admitted to a 2020 pill addiction and suicidal thoughts, exacerbated by the backlash. On TikTok, she described PTSD symptoms like vomiting, tying them to the “five-and-a-half years” since the Trump photo.

The comedian-actor previously shaved her head in solidarity with her sister Joyce as she underwent chemotherapy in August 2017.