Keion White shot: 49ers DL undergoes surgery in San Francisco, police provide update

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White underwent a surgery in San Francisco on Monday after he was shot in the ankle during a post-Super Bowl event in the city. The San Francisco Police Department confirmed the injuries are non-life-threatening. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Keion White was shot in the ankle. (AP)

What happened to Keion White? Keion White was shot at 4:06 a.m. on the 17th block of Mission Street in San Francisco, a San Francisco Police spokesman told The Athletic. The shooting happened during an altercation between two groups. As per initial probe, White is not believed to have been part of that altercation.

Police rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he underwent a surgery. He is expected to recover completely.

49ers issue statement San Francisco 49ers confirmed the incident, saying, "Keion White was a victim of a shooting and sustained a bullet wound to his ankle this morning in San Francisco. He is currently undergoing surgery at a local hospital. We will provide further updates when appropriate.”

Suspects arrested? As of Monday evening, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Authorities have not released any information about a suspect or suspects.

Who is Keion White? Keion White was acquired by the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline after spending two-and-a-half seasons with the New England Patriots.

San Francisco sent a conditional sixth-round pick to New England in exchange for White and a conditional seventh-round selection.

White appeared in nine games for the 49ers during the 2025 season, making two starts. The 27-year-old recorded 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks.