Super Bowl LIX: How Kendrick Lamar’s hoodie, Gatorade colour, and Taylor Swift bring unique bets
Super Bowl LIX: One of the standout prop bets this year is expected to be Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance.
As the Super Bowl approaches, Americans are expected to legally wager a whopping $1.4 billion on the highly anticipated showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a Forbes report.
However, for many Super Bowl fans, the excitement isn't just limited to touchdowns and field goals but goes on to the quirkiest and strangest bets ranging from halftime entertainment, celebrity appearances, and even the colour of Gatorade.
Notably, most of these unique bets were placed on FanDuel, one of the leading sports betting platforms.
Also Read | Super Bowl prices are at a low this year, 17% cheaper than 2024. Here's why
- One of the standout prop bets this year is expected to be Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance. FanDuel bettors will reportedly place their bets on which celebrity guests might join Lamar and SZA on stage.
- As per Forbes, Baby Keem, Lamar’s cousin and fellow rapper, is the front-runner at -140 odds, closely followed by rapper Future at +184.
- There's another intriguing wager on the cards about Lamar’s performance on whether he’ll wear a hoodie during his first song. The "yes" bet stands at -128 while the “no” option is at -102.
- Meanwhile, there is also a Swiftie Specials bet revolving around Taylor Swift and her relationship with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, where fans are betting if the latter would propose to her after or during the game.
- Another notable bet involving Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs on the “Bad Blood” prop, places +124 odds on Kelce racking up more receiving yards than Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown.
- For those more focused on the sidelines, there's the classic bet on the Gatorade shower, which is always a fan favourite. BetMGM lists yellow/green as the most likely colour for the shower at -165, with DraftKings giving it even stronger odds at -295.
- Super Bowl novelty bets would be incomplete without the iconic coin toss bet and hence, multiple sportsbooks, including DraftKings, BetMGM, and FanDuel, are offering even odds on which team will win the toss.
- For the truly adventurous, cross-sport specials are available on FanDuel, where you can bet on Eagles running back Saquon Barkley to have more rushing yards than the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks’ total team points in their Sunday game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The odds for that are set at +105.
- Finally, the last for the most unique bet in the “Scorigami” prop, where bettors can wager on a never-before-seen final score. With odds of +2500, it's a long shot—about a 3% chance.
Recommended Topics
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
News / World News / US News / Super Bowl LIX: How Kendrick Lamar’s hoodie, Gatorade colour, and Taylor Swift bring unique bets
See Less
SHARE
Copy