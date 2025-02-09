Super Bowl LIX: How Kendrick Lamar’s hoodie, Gatorade colour, and Taylor Swift bring unique bets

As the Super Bowl approaches, Americans are expected to legally wager a whopping $1.4 billion on the highly anticipated showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a Forbes report. Super Bowl LIX: Most of these unique bets were placed on FanDuel(Getty Images via AFP)

However, for many Super Bowl fans, the excitement isn't just limited to touchdowns and field goals but goes on to the quirkiest and strangest bets ranging from halftime entertainment, celebrity appearances, and even the colour of Gatorade.

Notably, most of these unique bets were placed on FanDuel, one of the leading sports betting platforms.

