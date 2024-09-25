Kensington Palace confirms Kate Middleton's exciting plans for the holidays

Kensington Palace has announced Kate Middleton's first official engagement of 2024. The Princess of Wales will host her annual Westminster Abbey Together at Christmas Carol concert, the palace confirmed on Tuesday as she continues her recovery. This year's event will be the fourth she's hosted in front of a host of celebrity names. TOPSHOT - Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts as she arrives in the Royal Box on Centre Court to attend the men's singles final tennis match on the fourteenth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 14, 2024. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE(AFP)

Kate Middleton's plans for the holidays revealed

The news about Princess Kate's upcoming public event comes amid her recent health update. Earlier this month, the mother-of-three revealed that she had completed her chemotherapy. In her emotional video message, she shared that she is looking forward to resuming her royal duties.

An entry in the Court Circular, the official listing of the engagements of working members of the royal family, reads, “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this morning held a Meeting at Windsor Castle,” reported The Mirror.

The concert, which has been attended by A-listers over the past years, will be filmed in December and broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve at 7:30 pm. During last year's event, Kate's event saw performances by Beverley Knight, Freya Ridings, and James Bay. “The princess continues to be making a good recovery and is looking forward to getting back to public life,” a source told the outlet.

Last week, Kate made her first public appearance alongside Prince William and other members of the Royal Family since going cancer-free. The Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted at Crathie Kirk Church near Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday. The duo joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at the church, who arrived in separate vehicles.