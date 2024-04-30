King Charles and William ‘too busy’ to meet Prince Harry during UK visit and the reason is…

Prince Harry's upcoming visit to the UK in May is reportedly facing scheduling challenges, with King Charles and Prince William said to be too busy to meet with him. Despite hopes among royal followers for a reconciliation between the estranged family members, a recent report by The Telegraph has dashed those expectations. The Duke of Sussex is visiting London in the coming days for his Invictus Games commitments; however, his chances of meeting with his father and brother's family remain uncertain even though they will all be in the same city. FILE - King Charles III, front right, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince Harry and Prince William watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse following the state funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace says on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool, File)(AP)

Also read: Flood death warnings issued for Missouri, Louisiana, Texas amid heavy storms and fatal weather conditions

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

King Charles ‘too busy’ to meet Prince Harry

According to sources close to the royal family, both King Charles and Prince William have packed schedules, making it difficult to find time for a formal meeting with Prince Harry during his visit. As per the Telegraph, even though the King and Prince haven't seen each other in over two months, it's unlikely they'll be able to meet for more than a few minutes. “The King's schedule is full of engagements, including a weekly audience with Rishi Sunak, and it's unlikely he'll be able to squeeze in a sit-down with Harry.”

Also read: Meghan Markle’s shocking Nigerian roots revealed as she ditches Prince Harry for UK trip

Harry’s London visit to clash with Charles’ duties

Apart from the king’s regular meeting with the Prime Minister, he might also attend the opening Buckingham Palace garden party – that's just the first of several events on his agenda for the week. Meanwhile, Harry might use his visit as a chance to meet with people from the British charities he's involved with.

Harry ‘not expected’ to meet William or Kate

The outlet clarified that there have been no suggestions of a reunion between the brothers at this time. The Prince of Wales is currently spending private family time in Windsor Castle with wife Kate Middleton and their children and is occupied with duties and supporting Kate's cancer chemotherapy. The two brothers have been in conflict for many years. Prince Harry's upcoming visit will be his first since losing a £1 million High Court battle in February which is also said to be a possible reason why Meghan is not visiting London along with kids.