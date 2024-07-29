King Charles felt ‘unbearable emptiness’ after Princess Diana's death, new letter reveals

King Charles' raw emotions over Princess Diana's death have recently surfaced in a newly revealed letter. The then-prince commiserated with his friend Peter over the passing of “dear Liz,” explaining how he himself felt “unbearable emptiness” nearly four months after the death of the then-Princess of Wales. Prince Charles and Princess Diana stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, following their wedding at St. Pauls Cathedral, June 29, 1981. (Reuters)

Rare letter reveals King Charles' raw emotions over Princess Diana's death

The three-page note was handwritten on Highgrove House letterhead and dated December 8, 1997. The king had signed it as “Charles” and had it delivered “by hand” to his friend, whose identity remains unclear among royal experts. The letter was recently presented at an auction in Boston at a starting bid of $2,000, per Daily Mail.

A spokesperson for RR Auction told the outlet, “This lengthy handwritten letter to ‘Peter’ expresses his sympathy upon the death of a loved one,” adding, “Charles was likely particularly emotional at the time he wrote the letter, as Princess Diana had tragically passed away just a few months before in August 1997.”

The full letter reads as follows:

“I have been thinking so much of you yesterday and today, knowing how deeply you will be affected by yesterday’s tragic news about dear Liz. My heart bleeds for you as I can imagine so well the utter agony and despair you must have gone through during all these heart-rendering months that you have known about Liz’s illness.”

“All of us who know you-and are so fond you both-have felt the agony in a far lesser way of course, but have longed to wave a magic wand to transform the situation. I often think that that is the worst part of all-being unable to help in any constructive way except to say constant prayers in the background & to try and surround you both with love & affection & concern.”

“I can so well imagine the unbearable emptiness you must feel at this time; the sense of bewilderment & confusion that accompanies the removal of someone still so young from this world. Personally, I believe that there is another dimension beyond this physical one & that we will be amazed to discover it for ourselves when we are eventually-or at a moment-called upon to make that certain journey for ourselves.”

“As it says in the Bible — ‘Now we see through a glass darkly, but then face to face’. I can’t tell you how pleased & happy I am to have known Liz. She was such a great life-enhancer. We shall all have such special memories of her but, above all, Peter, we mind about you & you are so very much in my thoughts and prayers at this most anguishing of times.

“I thought you might just find a very small speck of comfort from this short piece of profoundly wise verse by William Blake and, together with this, I enclose a few ‘Highgrove things’ as a token of immense, affectionate sympathy.”