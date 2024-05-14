King Charles gives new health update amid cancer treatment, says he lost…

Amid a rare joint engagement with Prince William on Monday, King Charles opened up on his cancer treatment. The 75-year-old monarch visited the Army Flying Museum in Hampshire, where we spoke with British Army veteran Aaron Mapplebeck, who is a cancer survivor, per Independent. King Charles reveals the side effect of his cancer treatment(via REUTERS)

King Charles reveals he lost his sense of taste amid cancer treatment

During their brief conversation, Mapplebeck revealed that he lost his sense of taste as he underwent cancer treatment last year. To this, King Charles said that the same had happened to him, per the outlet. As the palace has not provided any confirmation on the unusual side effect, it is unclear whether the King is still missing his sense of taste.

The official Instagram page for the royal family shared the King's message to the veterans in a heartfelt post along with a carousel of photos. “Let me just say what a great joy it is to be with you even briefly on this occasion but also it is tinged with great sadness after 32 years of knowing you all, admiring your many activities and achievements through the time that I’ve been lucky enough to be Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps," the caption read.

Later in the day, King Charles was joined by Prince William at the Army Aviation Centre. He officially named his eldest son the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, which previously belonged to Prince Harry. The King passed on the baton to the Prince of Wales after holding the title himself for 31 years. However, according to reports, the title was originally meant for the Duke of Sussex, should he remain a working member of the royal family. However, he quit his royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States.

Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' return to his royal duties on April 26 via an Instagram post that said, "His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.” The British monarch made his return on April 30 with his first royal engagement at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, where he was joined by Queen Camilla.