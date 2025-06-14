King Charles III defies Royal tradition at Trooping the Colour amid Cancer battle: Watch viral video

King Charles III defied royal custom by participating in the 2025 Trooping the Colour parade amid his ongoing battle against cancer. Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla ride in a carriage, as part of the Trooping the Colour parade to honour Britain's King Charles on his official birthday in London, Britain, June 14, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville(REUTERS)

The British monarch, who usually rides a horse, participated in a parade from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade and returned on Saturday, June 14, in honor of his birthday. However, 76-year-old King Charles and his 77-year-old wife, Queen Camilla, traveled in a carriage, breaking the years old tradition.

For his third trooping as King, the monarch wore a classic military uniform for the important occasion, while Camilla donned an all-white ensemble with a matching hat.

Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles revived the riding tradition for the Trooping the Colour procession in 2023. The last time Queen Elizabeth rode a horse in the royal parade was in 1986.

However, King Charles' appearance during the parade on horseback was for a brief period. In February 2024, he made his cancer diagnosis public and attended Trooping the Colour in a carriage. Since then, the King has been receiving cancer treatment.

The Royal Air Force flypast was also anticipated by royal fans from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, where they would view Prince William, 42, Kate Middleton, 43, and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

David Beckham gets King's birthday honour

David Beckham was knighted as part of the King's birthday honors list, which was made public as part of the celebrations. After being given the honor, the former England football skipper said he “never could have imagined I would receive such a truly humbling honor.”

Actor Gary Oldman and musician Roger Daltrey of The Who were knighted with Sir David, who was granted an OBE in 2003.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the presenters of Strictly Come Dancing, have been named Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).