King Charles shares rare update on cancer recovery over a year after diagnosis

In a rare update, cancer-stricken King Charles III spoke candidly about his health during a recent royal outing, per Hello! Magazine. While on a visit to Newmarket, England, the monarch assured a cancer survivor, Lee Harman, that he was “better,” signaling visible signs of recovery. The royal, 76, who was accompanied by Queen Camilla, seemed in good spirits. For the uninitiated, this marks one of the very few personal acknowledgments from the King since his cancer diagnosis. Reportedly, this brief exchange offered a hopeful glimpse into His Majesty’s health journey. King Charles III gives cancer update(via REUTERS)

King Charles III shares rare update on his cancer battle

“I asked him how he was, and he said he was feeling a lot better now and that it was ‘just one of those things,'” local Lee Harman told PA, according to the magazine. Further, Harman shared that the King also asked about his health. “I’m all good, I got the all clear from cancer last year,” he replied. While Charles has chosen not to reveal the specific type of cancer he is battling, he has remained active in his royal duties. In March, he was hospitalized due to side effects from treatment, but has since resumed public appearances with the Queen.

When was King Charles' cancer diagnosis made public?

It was in February 2024 when Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer following surgery for an enlarged prostate. A month later, he was briefly hospitalized due to treatment-related side effects, which led to a temporary pause in his royal duties. However, he resumed public engagements in April.

By May, an aide offered insight into how Charles was coping with his condition. “The thing you learn about this illness is that you just manage it, and that’s what he does,” the aide told The Telegraph, adding, “Medical science has made incredible advances, and I genuinely see no difference in him. As long as you just do what the doctors say, just live your life as normally as possible. That’s exactly what he is doing.”

FAQs:

1. Has King Charles III disclosed the type of cancer he is battling?

No, the specific type of cancer has not been publicly disclosed.

2. When did King Charles III reveal he had cancer?

Buckingham Palace announced his diagnosis in February 2024.

3. Is King Charles III continuing his royal duties?

Yes, after a brief pause in March, he resumed public engagements in April.