Kristi Noem finally clears the air if she really met with Kim Jong Un amid fresh controversy

After stoking controversy with explosive claims in her upcoming book that she met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was invited to CBS News' 'Face the Nation' to reveal if the encounter really happened. Admitting that the anecdote of meeting Kim Jong Un shouldn't have been in the book, Kristi Noem said: "As soon as it was brought to my attention, I made sure that that was adjusted.(Getty Images)

When host Margaret Brennan asked, "Did you meet Kim Jong Un?", Noem replied: "Well, you know, as soon as this was brought to my attention, I certainly made some changes and looked at this- this passage, and I've met with many, many world leaders, I've traveled around the world. As soon as it was brought to my attention, we went forward and have made some edits."

"Those edits will be in place, and that people will have the updated version," she added while showing excitement ahead of the release of her memoir 'No Going Back'.

The host again pressed, if she is denying the meeting, she reiterated that she has met several world leaders , but refused to talk about specific meetings with world leaders, saying “I'm just not going to do that”.

Admitting that the anecdote of meeting Kim Jong Un shouldn't have been in the book, she said: “As soon as it was brought to my attention, I made sure that that was adjusted. So the book is not released until Tuesday. And so we're doing all that we can to make sure that those changes are made.”

A deeper look at Kristi Noem controversy

Noem mentioned in 'No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward'that she met Kim Jong Unwhile serving as South Dakota's representative in Congress.

“I remember when I met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. I’m sure he underestimated me, having no clue about my experience staring down little tyrants (I’d been a children’s pastor, after all). Dealing with foreign leaders takes resolve, preparation, and determination," she wrote, without providing specific details about her meeting with the North Korean leader.

After doubts were raised about her claims, Noem's spokesman, Ian Fury, told the Dakota Scout that the book's publisher will be "addressing conflated world leaders' names in the book." He informed other news sites that Kim Jong Un had been mentioned incorrectly.

Noem was widely regarded as a potential running-mate for former President Donald Trump as she has appeared at his rallies and openly expressed her support for him. However, CNN on Saturday reported that Noem had "fallen off" that list in wake of the criticism she has been facing for being a 'dog killer'.

Before Kim Jong Un's tale, the South Dakota Governor was already under fire for admitting in her memoir that she shot dead her 14-month-old dog 'Cricket', calling him "untrainable". She additionally revealed that she killed her family goat who used to smell very bad.