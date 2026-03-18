Kristin Ramsey photos surface after woman held in Dallas County jail for Ashley Okland murder; ‘feels like a long time’

One photo of Ramsey is from the Dallas County jail . The inmate search shows the woman with blonde hair and wearing an orange jumpsuit. It notes that her bond amount is set at $2 million.

As per investigators, Ramsey shot Okland when she was holding an open house at a townhome. An employee of Rottlund Homes had found her after hearing a disturbance and alerted the police. She was 27 at the time and her death had remained unsolved for quite some time.

Kristin Ramsey, a 53-year-old, was arrested for the 2011 murder of real estate agent Ashley Okland in Iowa and her photos have now surfaced. West Des Moines police arrested Ramsey and she's being held in the Dallas County Jail. Ramsey has been charged with first degree murder.

Another photo of Ramsey's was circulated by several media personalities online. It shows Ramsey facing the camera and having the same blonde hair. However, she's seen wearing a dark jacket in this instance.

“For 15 years, central Iowans have been wondering what happened to Ashley Okland, a 27-year-old real estate agent who was working at an open house. Today, West Des Moines police arrested 53-year-old Kristin Ramsey and charged her with murder in the first degree. WDM police will hold a press conference to give more details Wednesday morning at 9am. So many of us remember that day in April 2011 so clearly,” Eric Hanson of KCCI wrote.

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Ashley Okland remembered Meanwhile, Okland was remembered by many. Josh Okland, her brother, had told KCCI in 2025 which marked the 14th anniversary of his sister's death “When I think about the last time I saw her, yeah, 14 years feels like a long time.”

He had added “April 7th, we spent the entire afternoon together. Her real estate career was booming, and she hired me to be her assistant to work on small stuff for her, make pamphlets. So we sat at Panera in Ankeny for four hours, and she was training me, but yeah, I will never forget that day. No. Not at all. And we were very close. If there was something going on, she would have told me.”

Okland was killed on April 8.

Her brother had added “I am proud to be her brother. She impacted so many people in such a positive way and such a good role model for a short 27-year life. Her legacy lives on.”