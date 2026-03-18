Kristin Ramsey photos surface after woman held in Dallas County jail for Ashley Okland murder; ‘feels like a long time’
Kristin Ramsey, a 53-year-old, was arrested for the 2011 murder of real estate agent Ashley Okland and her photos have now surfaced.
Kristin Ramsey, a 53-year-old, was arrested for the 2011 murder of real estate agent Ashley Okland in Iowa and her photos have now surfaced. West Des Moines police arrested Ramsey and she's being held in the Dallas County Jail. Ramsey has been charged with first degree murder.
As per investigators, Ramsey shot Okland when she was holding an open house at a townhome. An employee of Rottlund Homes had found her after hearing a disturbance and alerted the police. She was 27 at the time and her death had remained unsolved for quite some time.
Kristin Ramsey photos surface
One photo of Ramsey is from the Dallas County jail. The inmate search shows the woman with blonde hair and wearing an orange jumpsuit. It notes that her bond amount is set at $2 million.
Another photo of Ramsey's was circulated by several media personalities online. It shows Ramsey facing the camera and having the same blonde hair. However, she's seen wearing a dark jacket in this instance.
“For 15 years, central Iowans have been wondering what happened to Ashley Okland, a 27-year-old real estate agent who was working at an open house. Today, West Des Moines police arrested 53-year-old Kristin Ramsey and charged her with murder in the first degree. WDM police will hold a press conference to give more details Wednesday morning at 9am. So many of us remember that day in April 2011 so clearly,” Eric Hanson of KCCI wrote.
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Ashley Okland remembered
Meanwhile, Okland was remembered by many. Josh Okland, her brother, had told KCCI in 2025 which marked the 14th anniversary of his sister's death “When I think about the last time I saw her, yeah, 14 years feels like a long time.”
He had added “April 7th, we spent the entire afternoon together. Her real estate career was booming, and she hired me to be her assistant to work on small stuff for her, make pamphlets. So we sat at Panera in Ankeny for four hours, and she was training me, but yeah, I will never forget that day. No. Not at all. And we were very close. If there was something going on, she would have told me.”
Okland was killed on April 8.
Her brother had added “I am proud to be her brother. She impacted so many people in such a positive way and such a good role model for a short 27-year life. Her legacy lives on.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More