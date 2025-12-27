Kumail Nanjiani disputes Michelle Obama affair rumors; ‘have never met her’

Comedian Kumail Nanjiani has confirmed that he has never had an affair with Michelle Obama nor has he ever met her.In an interview with fellow comedian Caleb Hearon on his "So True" podcast, the Eternals star revealed that although the story was unfounded, he was excited when his wife, Emily Gordon, informed him of it. Kumail on dating Michelle Obama: “I have never met her” (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Nanjiani told Hearon, “My friend, our mutual friend, pulled Emily aside and was like, 'Hey, so I heard that Kumail and Michelle Obama are like doing it.”

Nanjiani's ‘So True’ interview

Nanjiani was amused by the situation and the rumor going around. He stressed, "I have never met Michelle Obama,” putting to rest the claim once and for all.

He mentioned that his wife was not at all upset with the rumors. The actor, 47, is married to producer and writer Emily Gordon, whom he wed in 2007.

The allegation that former President Barack Obama was secretly seeing Jennifer Aniston was the next topic of discussion between Nanjiani and Hearon.

Hearon said, “What I’m saying is, my friend Kumail, you’re up there with Jen Aniston in terms of affair rumors. ” Kumail joked that the Obamas were "slumming it" with their purported lovers, but he also said, "No shade to Jen."

Michelle, Barack and affair rumors

Celebrity tabloids and gossip have had a bad history of introducing completely baseless rumors.

Since their 1992 marriage, Barack and Michelle have been the focus of persistent divorce rumors, particularly in recent years.

The long-term couple appears to be blissfully married despite the baseless rumors of cheating and leading "separate lives," as they continue to post romantic pictures of themselves on social media.

Aniston, who was linked with the former president, said, “Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you’re just like, 'Oh no, what’s it going to be?' or the email saying, 'Some cheesy tabloid is going to make up a story'… and then it’s that. I was not mad at it. That is absolutely untrue.”