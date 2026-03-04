Kuwait shoots down US jets: All about F/A-18 Hornet that accidentally shot down F-15s amid Iran tensions

A Kuwaiti F/A-18 Hornet aircraft is suspected to have accidentally shot down three US F-15s amid ongoing tensions with Iran. CENTCOM initially put out a press release about the three jets going down in an ‘apparent friendly fire incident’. However, it was not known a the time that another aircraft was involved. Kuwait, apart from Canada and Australia, are among countries to acquire the F/A-18 Hornet from the US. (X/@clashreport)

“At 11:03 p.m. ET, March 1, three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury went down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident. During active combat—that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones — the U.S. Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses,” the statement read.

It added, “All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition. Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation. The cause of the incident is under investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

Later, suspicion turned towards a Kuwaiti aircraft, as per Air & Space Forces Magazine. The incident took place on the third day of the US-Iran conflict. As per the magazine, at least one Kuwaiti F/A-18 is believed to be responsible. They have F/A-18s and Eurofighter Typhoons.

Kuwaiti F/A-18 Hornet incident: All you need to know After the suspected Kuwaiti F/A-18 aircraft shot the planes, all six individuals – three pilots and three weapons systems officers – managed to get out alive and were reported to be recovering.

The exact circumstances of how the three planes were downed remains unclear. However, a former pilot has expressed doubts, speaking to the publication.

“If you’re flying air defense missions, the first thing you do is interrogate using your transponder. If you’re beyond visual range, you interrogate the other aircraft to see if they’re squawking a friendly code. If you don’t have a friendly identification, then you proceed to a visual identification,” the former pilot said.

Notably, allied pilots have measures in place to prevent such incidents, with the publication noting that US pilots broadcast an Identification Friend or Foe code, which allied forces use to know they are dealing with friendly entities.

The expert added, going by the fact that the crewmembers ejected safely, that ‘they were shot from the rear quadrant’. The former flyer also opined that they were likely hit ‘by a heat-seeking missile without a really large warhead.’ It remains unclear if the US crafts had their IFF systems on.

“It’s pretty hard to mistake an F-15E for an Iranian aircraft, and particularly if they’re not maneuvering in any kind of aggressive fashion,” the former pilot said, adding that even if the planes were not flying with transponders on, it was not grounds to open fire. “They have to be demonstrating some hostile intent. If they’re just flying, that’s not hostile intent.”

The incident took place a day after six US soldiers were killed in a drone attack by Iran on the tactical operations center at the Shuaiba port in Kuwait.

Kuwaiti F/A-18 Hornet: All you need to know about the craft The F/A-18 Hornet is an all-weather supersonic, twin-engine, carrier-capable, multirole combat aircraft. It is designed as both a fighter and ground attack craft, which is why it has the F/A designation.

It is designed by McDonnell Douglas and Northrop. The craft can be used for versatile purposes including fighter escort, close air support, and fleet air defense. It began to be used by the US Navy since 1983, after they developed the design of the YF-17.

Since then, many countries have also purchased the aircraft from the USA. Among them are Australia, Canada, Spain, and Kuwait. The Kuwait Air Force ordered these planes 1988. Delivery went on from October 1991 until August 1993.