Kyle Loftis funeral: Cleetus McFarland delivers heartbreaking speech; ‘remember to smile'

McFarland recounted his friendship with Loftis and shared how he had given back to the racing community. Here's what Cleetus McFarland said about Kyle Loftis.

Kyle Loftis funeral: What Cleetus McFarland said McFarland delivered a moving and lengthy speech to remember Loftis, whose demise has left the drag and street racing communities in mourning.

“I think these guys did a great job pointing out how effortlessly Kyle helped everyone around him and kickstarting careers,” McFarland began. He continued “I cannot count how many times Kyle has kickstarted someone's career or passion and uh set their life on a different trajectory than they could have ever imagined. And it truly is unbelievable the type of guy he was.”

Also Read | Remembering Kyle Loftis: 10 photos from the life and legacy of 1320Video founder

Further, McFarland remembered Loftis and said “It's also incredible how many friends Kyle had. I think he had more friends than anyone that I know. He was one of the kindest, most loving people and could talk to anybody, but you know, just had the widest variety of friends.”

Loftis' friend also noted the many people the late video creator had brought together and said “I mean, you look around the room and the variety of of people that Kyle brought together was truly astonishing. And his unique skill for bringing people together was one of his best. If you look around, there's a good chance Kyle introduced you to the person you're sitting next to.”

“His passion for cars, however, was absolutely contagious. A lot of us had no idea the journey we were about to go on when we met Kyle,” McFarland said about Loftis. McFarland then recounted his meeting with Loftis.

“When I met Kyle…It was also at a Sonic. And man, did Kyle loves Sonic. I don't know how much he boosted the economy for Sonic, especially in the Nebraska area, but he deserves some credit there. But, uh, I rolled up to the Sonic at 180th and Center after getting an invite from Chase here. And I remember seeing this guy sticking a GoPro to a Fox body. And at the time, you know, GoPros had just come out. YouTube was kind of just becoming a thing. I didn't really know what was going on, but uh I had no idea this was Joey's beater bomb that he was putting this GoPro on. And just a few minutes later, the Fox body is pulling out. There's these street bikes behind it. Kyle's in the car right behind. He's got this huge camera. Never seen anything like this, you know? And I'm like, I'm 15 years old. I'm like, this is the coolest thing I've ever seen in my life,” McFarland recounted.

He added “So, I jump in my car and I'm following these guys and Kyle's in the car behind coordinating the race. Sure enough, they raced right down center street back towards the meet and then they pull in and I'm like, that was that was the first street race I'd ever seen. It was the coolest thing I'd ever seen in my life.”

Speaking of his first interaction with Loftis, McFarland noted "I go up to Kyle, you know, because I can tell this guy's he I think he's in charge of this deal. And I'm just like, what are you going to do with this video? You know, that was so cool. and he's like, "Oh, I'm putting it on my YouTube channel, 1320 video. It'll be up in the morning." I'm like, "Holy cow, this coolest guy I've ever met." So, I go home, probably like most of you, once you met Kyle, you binge watch 13, 20 videos, right? I watched as many videos as one guy could watch in one night. And I was completely mind blown. After just one interaction for one interaction period with Kyle, my love for cars had multiplied by 10. From this point on in my life, all I wanted to do was be a part of Kyle's crew."

Speaking of the way Loftis inspired those around him, McFarland said “And I think a lot of you guys can relate to this, but all I wanted was one of those 1320 video shirts that said film crew on it. And I just wanted to be around Kyle and see what he was doing because obviously he was doing cool stuff and everybody there loved him and you know I could just tell he was the guy that brought this together and I wanted to be like him. This was the first time in my life that I had been inspired by someone. And this is just a small example of how easily Kyle inspired other people. He did it without even trying. I mean, you can't watch a 1320 video without wanting to put a bigger turbo on your car, right? And you can't watch a video without wanting to pick up your your phone and film your own video, right? It's just inspiring the way that he made this content.”

“Kyle's passion for cars was extremely strong, right? That's what we all know him for. But if you really knew him, his passion was actually just for documenting everything. And I can guarantee if he was here, he'd have the most photos and videos on a cell phone in this room. And he'd probably have about a hundred photos already from this morning. Maybe that's maybe that's not enough. Maybe like 250 photos by this time in the day cuz he would have saw that brick structure outside, taken 20 photos of that. He would have came in taken photos of all of this, all of you guys. And that was one of his his best attributes, but it was almost exhausting how many times he would take photos. I mean, he'd pull his phone out for anything. And uh there was no stopping that,” McFarland also said of his late friend. He followed this with an anecdote, saying “I mean, I remember just driving down the road in Australia. Cooper and I were talking about this last night, and there's a train on the side of the road that's like just driving, you know, just chooching along. and he slams on the brakes. We switch so he can film from the passenger seat. And I mean, we're following this train for like 20 minutes, you know, just getting videos, rolling shots of it. And uh that's just some of the footage that, you know, never saw the day. I I'd love to know a statistic on how much of his content actually saw the light of day, but I mean, it's got to be like 5% because he took he took so many videos and pictures. And uh Matt and Fred, I I'm sure you'll remember this, man. We went to this zoo in Australia. And I'm not kidding. Kyle took a picture of every animal in the zoo. I'm like, Kyle, surely we can pass, you know, this exhibit with like these little birds. But we literally got a photo and video of every animal in the zoo. And then on the way back got another one.”

“And I think a lot of you guys can remember when Kyle first downloaded Snapchat. None of us were ready for how many Snapchats Kyle was about to take. I don't think the servers at Snapchat were ready. I mean, he he had to be the number one user of Snapchat or top five. I mean, his Snap stories were so long. like to get through them was incredible. And at this point in his life, too, he wanted the permanent version, too. But because Kyle was so particular, you know, downloading the Snapchat didn't count. So, he would Snapchat something, then switch to his camera, and then retake the picture and the video. So, it really extended the process, but it was, you know, just if he chose you for that day, you were on his Snapchat list. Like, you must have been in the recents or in a group chat. Like, you're getting at least a hundred Snapchats, cars, birds, food, puppies, you name it. And uh it was incredible. But he just loved documenting stuff. And it didn't matter if it was a car but or his friends or anything interesting. He was so good at going out of his way to do that. And I I'm going to miss those Snapchats a lot” McFarland also said, remembering Loftis' quirks.

He praised the late video creator's leadership and told those gathered “I also think Kyle was one of the best leaders that we could have asked for when we worked for him. And whether you worked for 1320 video directly or you were a volunteer at one of his events like I know many of you have done, he really just treated us all right. The meetings before the events were so fun. Like they were more of a party than they were a meeting. I don't know how he pulled that off, but it was awesome. And he, you know, he just made these creative shirts and so many little things. Never left a detail untouched. And it was awesome for us employees. It was really great. And he never stopped just there. You know, he he always went the extra mile to make sure that his employees or volunteers were really taken care of and really went out of his way for us.”

McFarland recounted some funny moments with Loftis. He said “I loved Kyle's sense of humor. I mean, you really had to go out of your way to piss him off. I mean, you could get away with a lot. I remember one time Alec and I went to the uh front desk of our hotel, told him we needed a key for for his room. Went in his room at like 2:00 a.m., you know, we had a few drinks and we put pizza all over him. We put pizza on his arms and then Matt, you were there. You were sleeping, too. Uh, and I just remember we're in this crappy hotel. All the walls are paper thin and I hear Kyle wake up and l, you know, I could hear through the paper thin walls his WTF followed by that signature giggle that he had, you know, he comes out of the room, you know, knows it was us. It was just you. I mean, never once did he have a moment of like anger, you know, he was just really such a bright uh humorous guy.”

McFarland added “Uh, another funny story, just one more before I go. I remember Kyle had this brand new drone. It was right when DJI came out, right? Like this is state-of-the-art and we're in Colorado. There's a waterfall. Of course, Kyle's all over this, right? Like this is a waterfall. That's like Kyle's phone is out of his pocket. You know, we're like a magnet to this thing. I don't even know what happened to whatever mission we were on before that, but we saw the waterfall. drone is out. This is like the first flight, you know, batteries are charged. We get it hooked up and Kyle's getting so close to the waterfall with the drone because he's just getting such good video, you know, and uh ultimately the drone flew into the waterfall and was never found, you know. But that's just that's our boy Kyle. Like he was always going the extra mile for the best video and picture possible. That tells the whole story of Kyle. Like he would ne he would never miss a shot. Like he he had to get in there, get the right picture, get the right video. It was awesome.”

Ending on an emotional note, McFarland said “We were so dang lucky to have Kyle when we did. So, let's not let his legacy disappear. It's time to spread the great word of 1320 video more than ever. Wear your shirts. Wear your hats. Keep tagging those stickers wherever you go. And most importantly, remember to smile like Kyle.”

On Facebook, McFarland recently posted about Loftis again, writing “My brother. There are still no words. The most inspiring guy in my life.”