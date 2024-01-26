La Jolla: Video shows illegal migrants arrive onshore California beach | Watch

A shocking video shared on social media shows a boat full of illegal migrants arriving onshore at the famous La Jolla beaches in San Diego, California. First shared on X, formerly Twitter, by internet personality Collin Rugg on January 26. In the footage, several migrants can be seen arriving on a boat before running off into the posh neighbourhood in San Diego, which is the largest city on the Mexican border. Illegal migrants arriving on a boat at La Jolla beaches in San Diego, California(X, formerly Twitter/ Collin Rugg)

Video shows illegal migrants arriving in La Jolla

Rugg wrote on the platform, “Illegals storm the beaches of La Jolla, California in a smuggling boat and then abandon the boat for everyone else to deal with.” He continued, “Just a normal day in California. Good Samaritan surfers swam out to pick up all the trash that the illegals left for them. The trash included fuel cans which leaked into the ocean.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

He added that a local revealed, “The waves were gnarly and the boat had capsized; the fuel had dumped into the water and you could smell it.” “The illegals reportedly got away as they usually do and ran into the community. La Jolla is a liberal community so they should have no problem taking these illegals in,” Rugg added.

Netizens react to video of illegal migrants arriving in La Jolla

Soon after the video went viral on social media, netizens flooded the comment section expressing their concerns. An X, formerly Twitter user shared more videos of the incident, along with the caption, “My friend took some of this footage..here's more of them jumping into the vehicles after fleeing the beach.”

Another wrote, “Illegals storm the beaches and leave a mess, but hey, it's California -where every day is a new adventure in policy failures. And the environmentalists? Strangely silent on those fuel spills. Guess oil's only a problem when it's legal.” One more said, “We will see more of this soon enough. This shows how vulnerable our land and sea are and just how easy it is for us to be overtaken. This is only one boat; imagine if it were ships. It’s not far off from possibility.”