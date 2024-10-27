LA Times owner's daughter Nika Soon-Shiong discloses why paper declined to endorse Harris: ‘This is a refusal to…’

The Los Angeles Times owner's daughter has revealed why the newspaper' refused to back US Vice President Kamala Harris against former President Donald Trump in the White House race. Nika Soon-Shiong, a 31-year-old far-left political activist whose X profile features Palestinian flag, reportedly barred her father Patrick Soon-Shiong's newspaper from supporting Harris to protest against the US VP's support of Israel's war against Hamas.(X)

The younger Soon-Shiong has been suspected of exercising excessive influence at the paper despite having no official position there.

Here's what Nika Soon-Shiong has to say

Taking to X, Nika wrote: “There is a lot of controversy and confusion over the LAT's decision not to endorse a presidential candidate. I trust the Editorial Board's judgment. For me, genocide is the line in the sand.”

She, however, clarified that the paper will not endorse Trump. “This is not a vote for Donald Trump. This is a refusal to ENDORSE a candidate that is overseeing a war on children. I'm proud of the LA Times' decision just as I am certain there is no such thing as children of darkness. There is no such thing as human animals.”

Nika's tweet was updated with a community update that recommended her to retract her statements.

“The LA Times editorial board did not make this decision. The board voted to make an endorsement and were overruled by the owner, who is the poster's father. There is no evidence that his decision was even partly based on the Gaza conflict,” the note states.

Nika Soon-Shiong's dad issues statement after daughter's remarks

Later on Sunday, Nika downplayed her remarks after her father delivered a formal statement to The New York Times.

She stated that it was her family's joint decision to not back a presidential candidate. “This was the first and only time I have been involved in the process.”

Responding to his daughter's remarks, Dr. Soon-Shiong sounded more cautious in an interview with his own newspaper, claiming that Nika had nothing to do with the publication and that the endorsement move was not the result of a single issue, Daily Mail reported.

While claiming that Nika gives her personal opinion just like every community member in the society, he declared she has no role to play at The LA Times and she “doesn't participate” in any decision or discussion with the editorial board.